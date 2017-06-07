Indians place Danny Salazar on DL, activate Lonnie Chisenhall

In a day seemingly filled with news that had to do with either injuries or apologies, here’s some more injury news. The Indians announced that pitcher Danny Salazar has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder. Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall was also activated from the seven-day concussion DL.

Salazar, 27, was recently moved to the bullpen after 10 unsuccessful starts during which he compiled a 5.50 ERA. In 2 2/3 innings of relief, the right-hander gave up a run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Chisenhall, 28, suffered his concussion on May 22. He was hitting a productive .261/.333/.543 with six home runs and 22 RBI in 107 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill