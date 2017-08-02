Indians place Andrew Miller on the disabled list with patellar tendinitis

The Indians announced on Wednesday that reliever Andrew Miller has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Adam Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

Miller, 32, has struggled — relatively — since play resumed after the All-Star break. During the first half, he had a 1.42 ERA with a 67/10 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings. In the second half, he has a 2.79 ERA with an 11/5 K/BB ratio in 9 2/3 innings. It’s not clear when Miller initially suffered the injury nor is it clear how long he’ll be absent.

The Indians enter Wednesday’s action 57-48, holding a two-game lead over the Royals for first place in the AL Central.

Plutko, 25, has spent the entire season with Columbus, posting a 6.71 ERA with a 79/41 K/BB ratio in 106 innings spanning 18 starts and one relief appearance. He’ll work out of the bullpen.

