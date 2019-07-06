Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco reveals leukemia diagnosis

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with leukemia, but is hopeful about an MLB return. (AP)

Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with leukemia, he told Dominican news channel CDN 37.

The Cleveland Indians right-hander has not pitched in a game since May 30. He was placed on the injured list on June 5 with a non-baseball medical condition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was later revealed Carrasco was dealing with an unspecified blood condition, but the Indians couldn't reveal any other information because the illness was not related to baseball. The team said Carrasco would decide when he felt comfortable sharing details about the condition.

In the interview with news channel CDN 37, Carrasco says he underwent testing after feeling lethargic throughout the first half of the season.

Carrasco says he’s received treatment, and the disease is under control. He's hopeful to pitch in the majors again soon, though there's no word if a return in 2019 is possible.

The 32-year-old veteran has been one of MLB’s top pitchers since his breakout season in 2015. He’s been a key member of a strong Indians rotation that includes two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer. This season, Carrasco posted a 4.98 ERA through 12 starts.

Everyone is rooting for Carrasco’s recovery and hopeful to see him wowing crowds and dominating opponents again soon.

More from Yahoo Sports: