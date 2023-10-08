Indians lose momentum in district-opening loss to China Spring

Oct. 7—ALVARADO — In a highly-anticipated district opener for the Alvarado Indians, the China Spring Cougars marched into Charles Head Stadium on Friday night for their first district game of the season as well.

The Indians were fueled by their home crowd early as they raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter courtesy of a touchdown pass from star junior quarterback Cardea Collier to tight end Hunter Byerley and a 1-yard run by Collier on back-to-back possessions.

After China Spring scored back-to-back touchdowns to open the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead, Alvarado scored again to take the lead back at 20-14 following a beautiful 27-yard touchdown pass from Collier to senior wideout Sha'Marian Lee with 10:02 left before halftime. The atmosphere was electric and the offense was clicking, but injuries and mistakes began to take form for the home team.

"I think there was some scheme involved with it. We were doing a great job on the edge, and they made some good adjustments," Alvarado head coach Casey Walraven said. "With Lance (Sansom) getting hurt early, he does so many little things for us in terms of wrinkles and other things, and that really put us in a little bit of a bind — we should have been more prepared for an injury in case it happens. He's such a big part of our offense, and it kind of threw us out of our game plan. We've got to get better as a program from keeping the wheels from completely falling off when something negative happens. We're having a mental problem with being able to do that as a team, and I've issued the challenge to them as a team."

Despite the early fireworks, China Spring stormed ahead by igniting its offense and taking advantage of early injuries and miscues from Alvardo to the tune of a 64-28 victory.

"China Spring is one of those teams that is waiting for you to mess up," Walraven said. "They're not the most athletic team, but they're a strong program. They're going to let you make the mistakes, and they will take advantage of them — that's what championship teams do."

Collier completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 149 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception to go with 13 carries for 52 yards and two more scores. Lee caught two passes for 35 yards and a score while Logan Bjork hauled in six receptions for 37 yards and Dorian Potter had five catches for 43 yards. Demarcus Belton was Alvarado's leading rusher with 19 carries for 152 yards.

Alvarado (5-2, 0-1) has gotten off to an impressive start under Walraven, collecting wins over the likes of Decatur, Kennedale and Springtown along the way. However, after a tough loss, Walraven wants to see his team's response to their game against the Cougars, a former top-ranked team this year and currently fourth in the state rankings.

"Winning is the easy part of the game in terms of how you respond to it," Alvarado head coach Casey Walraven said. "It's these times to respond to something like this positively in order to win a championship. We always know that the next game is another opportunity for us. We have a chance to let our bodies heal up with the bye week, but at the same time, we aren't taking time off from football — there are a lot of ways we can get better."

The Indians will have their bye week this week with a chance to both heal and reflect as they move forward into their daunting district slate.

"We say we want to be a championship program, and you have to respond to moments like these in a certain way — that's what I want to see from them," Walraven said. "The negativity outside of here will start to happen — who is playing where or shouldn't — and we have to tighten our mindset to get better at what we do. We need to be focused and motivated going forward knowing we have a lot of football left, and it's about how we respond these next couple of weeks to see what success we can have."

Alvarado will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Waco La Vega Pirates.