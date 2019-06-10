Indians look to continue solid homestand vs. Reds

Buckeye State bragging rights will be on the line Tuesday when the Cleveland Indians kick off the final leg of their eight-game homestand with the opener of a two-game interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Indians captured the Ohio Cup after winning four of six meetings with the Reds last season, although Cincinnati emerged victorious in two of the three games in Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez was named the first unanimous winner of the Ohio Cup Most Outstanding Player award last year after recording 18 hits -- including five homers -- to go along with 11 RBIs and 14 runs in the intrastate rivalry.

Ramirez has struggled this month to the tune of going 2-for-25 before collecting a pair of hits and a run scored in Cleveland's 7-6 loss in 10 innings to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Mike Freeman belted a two-run homer after replacing an injured Jason Kipnis (right hip tightness), who is expected to return to the lineup for the series opener.

Leonys Martin snapped an 0-for-16 drought with a solo homer and Jake Bauers also went deep for the Indians, who settled for taking two of three against both Minnesota and New York to begin their homestand.

"I don't think anybody in here is necessarily pleased with (taking two of three games)," Bauers told reporters. "You've gotta be happy with winning two out of three from two very good teams. But to be sitting there in the third game with a chance to sweep both, no one's happy that we didn't get the sweep, but we are happy that we got the series win."

Wins have been hard to come by of late for Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-6, 3.93 ERA), who will bid to end a career-worst five-game losing streak on Tuesday.

Bauer has surrendered 36 runs and nine homers over his last seven starts, including five and three, respectively, over eight innings in a 5-4 setback versus the Twins on Thursday.

The 28-year-old owns a 1-2 mark with a 3.54 ERA in five career starts against Cincinnati, with Jose Iglesias (8-for-20) and Eugenio Suarez (1-for-13, seven strikeouts) experiencing vastly different results versus the hurler.

Suarez's RBI single followed Joey Votto's two-run single to cap a two-out rally in the seventh inning as the Reds recorded a 4-3 victory versus Philadelphia on Sunday.

"It was a big hit by Joey," Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "It was obviously a big hit by (Suarez), too, to come through right there when it hasn't been easy for him in this series. It's just another example of guys staying with it."

Votto is batting a robust .404 (19-for-47) over his last 10 games and has reached base in 23 of his last 24, although he batted just .182 (4-for-22) last season against Cleveland.

"You've got to stop the bleeding at some point," Votto said after the Reds posted just their second win in eight contests. "(Sunday) was the true definition of a team win. I think that was really important for us to remind ourselves that we're a legitimate team and we can be competitive, and we're going to stay in this."

Right-hander Luis Castillo (6-1, 2.38), who will take the mound in the series opener, has done his part this season.

Castillo improved to 6-0 in his last 11 starts last Tuesday after allowing one run on two hits while retiring the last 12 batters he faced over six innings in a 4-1 win at St. Louis.

The 26-year-old will make his first career start versus Cleveland, with Carlos Santana (1-for-6) being the lone current member of the Indians to have faced him.

--Field Level Media