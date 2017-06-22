Indians hoping for another all-around effort against Orioles

BALTIMORE-- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said his team is tougher to beat when they can find help from many places.

That's a big reason they've won seven of their last eight, including two of the first three games of this series with the Baltimore Orioles. Cleveland will try to wrap up the series in the finale Thursday.

The Indians (38-32) won 5-1 Wednesday thanks to good pitching, plus some timely hitting, even though Baltimore (35-36) found some better pitching.

"We're a better team when we get contributions all over the map," Francona said. "It's a good way to play."

Francona will send out Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.89 ERA) against Baltimore's Wade Miley (3-4, 4.29) on Thursday.

Clevinger has experienced trouble at times lately. In Cleveland's 6-2 win over Minnesota last Saturday, he lasted just four innings -- giving up one run on two hits.

This will be just his second appearance vs. Baltimore (0-0, 9.00 ERA in one four-inning stint).

Miley has battled high pitch counts this season, which often have limited his innings. He won his last start Saturday -- a 15-7 victory over the Cardinals -- but allowed six runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The left-hander has a 1-1 career record and 4.30 ERA against the Indians.

Baltimore finally got some good news on the injury front, especially when it comes to the bullpen.

Darren O'Day (shoulder) felt good after throwing in a simulated game Wednesday, and manager Buck Showalter said the pitcher will be activated Friday if everything is fine Thursday.

Zach Britton (sore forearm) also felt fine, one day after throwing an inning at short-season Aberdeen on Tuesday night. He is scheduled to pitch Thursday and Saturday at Class A Delmarva and could return to the Orioles around July 5, according to Showalter.

Also, Chris Davis (right oblique strain) had a PRP shot Tuesday. Showalter said they're hoping this could push his recovery along.

Showalter said he'll be going back to Dallas for the birth of his first grandchild and will miss Thursday's game. He's also hoping catcher Welington Castillo (sore shoulder), who sat out Wednesday, will be able to play for interim manager John Russell.

"(Castillo) needed a day off," Showalter said. "I wasn't going to broadcast it. Hopefully he'll be ready for John."

The Indians went without closer Cody Allen on Wednesday night as he went back home for the birth of a baby. His status was unknown after that Wednesday win.

A big question will be whether Jose Ramirez can keep up his hot streak. He became one of just four Indians ever to get at least two hits in nine straight games by going 2-for-5 in Wednesday's win. The major league record belongs to Shoeless Joe Jackson (10 games in 1911 and 11 in 1912).

Outfielder Brandon Guyer (left wrist sprain), on the disabled list for over a month, was hit in the ankle during a rehab game with Triple-A Columbus Tuesday. Francona said X-rays were fine, and Guyer was scheduled to play Wednesday.

After this, he'll come back to Cleveland, where they will decide on what comes next.

The Indians found out on Wednesday that they will be playing a road series in Puerto Rico vs. the Twins on April 17 and 18, 2018. Francona said he's played at that stadium (Hiram Bithorn in San Juan), and he thinks it will be a good experience.

"I think it's pretty cool," Francona said. "It'll be a piece of cake, and it'll be fun. I think it's good for the game."