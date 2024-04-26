Indians finish runner-up at competitive Oskaloosa Invitational

Apr. 24—OSKALOOSA — It was a beautiful day at Edmundson Golf Course on Tuesday as golfers from 16 different schools battled tough winds and tough competition at the Oskaloosa Invitational. Washington would win the team title with a very good score of 304 while Oskaloosa and Pella Christian tied for second with a pair of 319s with the Indians winning the tiebreaker to officially take second. Pella would tie for fifth with a 328.

It was the final regular season tournament at home for Oskaloosa and their boys showed out among the 16 teams and 96 golfers. Their season-low team score of 319 was led by a 75 from Johnathon Terpstra, who tied for third overall and had two chip-in birdies on the day.

Ryan Carriker added a 78 to take 11th while Linus Morrison shot an 81 to also finish in the top 20 at 16th. Carter Blanco and Maddux Ashman both added 85s.

Eliot Menninga continued his hot run of golf for Pella Christian by taking home the medalist honors with his even par round of 70. Isaiah Breems shot an 81 while Landon Fransman was right behind him with an 82 to finish 19th and 25th, respectively. Deacon Branderhorst rounded out the PC scoring with an 86.

Pella was led by a strong round of 75 by Cade McGinley which placed him in a tie for third on the day. Luke Naig also broke the top 20 by finishing in a tie for 20th with his round of 82. Patrick Bishara (85) and AJ Hoekstra (86) would follow behind to round out the Dutch lineup.

Oskaloosa and Pella both head to Moravia on Thursday at 10 a.m. while Pella Christian will go to Knoxville on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Standings

1. Washington (304), T2. Oskaloosa (319), T2. Pella Christian (319), 4. Nevada (326), T5. Pella (328), T5. Williamsburg (328), 7. Winterset (337), 8. Grinnell (338), 9. Newton (340), 10. Sigourney (344), 11. Clear Creek-Amana (354), 12. Fairfield (355), 13. Mount Pleasant (367), 14. Fort Madison (378), 15. North Mahaska (409)

