Indians fall in doubleheader against No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar

May 28—OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa baseball team hosted a little Memorial Day doubleheader on Monday welcoming No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar to town. Unfortunately for the Indians, they would drop both games with losses of 6-2 and 14-3.

Osky was limited to four hits in game one with Maddux Ashman leading the way going 1-for-3 with a double. Tate Peterson would suffer the loss after pitching four innings and allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Five of the six Bluejay runs were unearned with Osky committing six errors in the game.

Game two saw Bondurant-Farrar win by run rule after six innings. The Oskaloosa offense smashed a couple of home runs with Trey Parks and Wyatt Grubb both getting to trot around the bases. But the Indian defense would struggle again with seven errors leading to six unearned runs. Jaden DeRonde took the loss after pitching 2 2/3 innings allowing eight runs, four earned, on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Oskaloosa (1-3) is at home again on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for a non-conference matchup against Albia (1-1).

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.