Indians designate Leonys Martin for assignment

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cleveland Indians have designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment on Saturday.

Martin, who overcame a life-threatening bacterial infection last summer, batted .199 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 65 games.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the decision to part ways with Martin was difficult but he felt it was the right move for the team.

Cleveland acquired Martin from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline last season, but he played only six games before becoming ill and missed the rest of the season.

Antonetti said the move had nothing to do with the dugout argument Martin had with star shortstop Francisco Lindor after the center fielder didn't make a catch at the wall Wednesday against Texas.

The Indians purchased the contract of right-hander Aaron Civale from Triple-A Columbus to start Saturday against Detroit.

Antonetti said pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been going through treatment and is making progress from the blood disorder that sidelined him earlier this month.