Indians deal all-star Gomes to Nationals

Washington (AFP) - The Cleveland Indians traded all-star catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in exchange for three players, the Major League Baseball club announced Friday night.

In exchange, the American League Central champion Indians got two minor leaguers, right-handed pitcher Jefry Rodriguez, outfielder Daniel Johnson, and a player to be named later. The Indians made the announcement on Twitter.

"Thank you for everything Yan Gomes and best of luck down the road," the club tweeted.

The 31-year-old Gomes had one of his best offensive seasons in 2018 batting .266 with 16 homers and 48 RBI in 112 games for the Braves.

The native of Brazil will earn $7 million in 2019 when he suits up for his eighth season.

Gomes has been a key contributor for Cleveland since coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012.

Rodriguez, 25, appeared in 14 games for the Nationals last season, going 3-3 with a 5.71 ERA in 52 innings.

Johnson, 23, spent most of 2018 with their minor league team in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.