Indians’ Crowder signs wrestling scholarship with Navy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — This afternoon at Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Indians’ Garrett Crowder was putting pen to paper. With family and friends looking on, crowder signed with the United States Navy Wrestling team.

At 215 pounds, Crowder broke a 23-year-old school record with his 101st career pin. He reached the TSSAA state tournament again this season, going 43-5 overall and finishing state runner-up.

