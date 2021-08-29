Indians catcher accidentally throws ball off Jarren Duran's helmet

Indians catcher drills Duran with throw back to pitcher originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The catcher's toss back to the pitcher is one of the more mindless parts of baseball. If the routine throw makes it into a highlight reel, that usually means something went awry.

Or, something hilarious happened.

In the case of Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, it was the latter. Indians catcher Austin Hedges attempted to toss the ball back to pitcher Cal Quantril, but he accidentally drilled Sox rookie Jarren Duran in the helmet.

Watch the bizarre play, and Duran's extremely confused reaction, below.

You certainly don't see that every day. Duran's face after being nailed with the throw says it all.

The Red Sox went on to beat the Indians in 10 innings, 5-3.