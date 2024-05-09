Indians area playoff games announced

May 8—Details for the highly anticipated area round baseball matchup between the Ore City Rebels and the Frankston Indians have been announced, with the three game series set to kick off Thursday, May 9.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the game will be played at Driller Park in Kilgore, which will host all three games in the series. Frankston has been designated as the visitor for Thursday's contest, and will be the home team for game two, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 10.

If the series is not determined by the first two contests, the teams will return at 3 p.m. Saturday for a rubber match.

The Indians have been one of the best 2A teams in East Texas this season, posting an impressive 24-7 overall record, finishing second in their district behind state ranked Kerens. The Indians swept the Overton Mustangs in the bi-district round, winning both games, 8-7.

Ore City is a formidable foe, going 18-6 during the season, and claiming the 2A-District 17 championship. Ore City played Cumby in a one-and-done series in the bi-district round, knocking off the Trojans, 10-0.