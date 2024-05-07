Indians advance with Game 3 win over Newton County

FULTON — It was going to take a full seven-inning effort for Itawamba AHS to advance. The Indians played just that.

The No. 7 Indians took the decisive Game 3 of their second round series against Newton County 6-3 on Tuesday night at Fulton City Park.

“We scored three in the top of the first, but you know that’s not enough against a team like that. A well-coached team like that. A lineup like that,” Indians coach Jeffrey Mann said. “But we kept scratching and getting one and getting another one here and we just never quit.”

That 3-0 lead was tested in the top of the fourth, when Maeli Ben cracked a solo home run. After a base hit by Zahayliah Bell, Alexa Addy came to the plate as the tying run, but Layla Owens got her to strikeout swinging.

Owens went all seven innings for IAHS (28-3), striking out five and walking three while allowing six hits. For Mann, her performance on Tuesday was the best she’s looked all series.

“She hadn’t had great command and she was just a little amped up,” he said of her performances in Games 1 and 2. “I told her before the game ‘You’re why we’re here. You’ve got a great team behind you, but you’re the one that’s pushed us through this.’”

Itawamba was able to add insurance in the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-1, but the Cougars (21-9) once again responded with a two-run top of the sixth.

In it, Adilyn Vaughn came to the plate as the tying run with two on and two outs, but Owens got her to ground out and end the threat.

Ben came back up in the top of the seventh with two outs, a runner on and a chance to make it a one-run game. She grounded out on the first pitch, allowing the Indians to advance.

For Owens, being able to work out of those jams meant trusting her teammates and doing what she does best.

“I just know that I can do it and I have a great team behind me,” she said. “I just go back to my basic fundamentals.”

Itawamba will face Caledonia in the second round.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: The first run of the bottom of the first scored on an error. Layla Wilson and Alden Kline each drove in a run on a single.

Big Stat: Five different Indians drove in a run, including Owens.

Coach Speak: “She’s got every physical ability that you need in a pitcher The mental side’s what we’re working on and she’s taken a huge jump in that category this offseason.” —Mann on Owens.