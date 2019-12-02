Indians acquire veteran catcher Sandy León from Red Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Indians have acquired veteran catcher Sandy Leon in a trade from the Red Sox.

Cleveland sent minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista to Boston on Monday for the 30-year-old Leon, who has split his eight-year major league career between Boston and Washington. Leon batted just .192 last season in 65 games for the Red Sox, but he's been ranked among the AL's best defensive catchers.

Leon is eligible for salary arbitration and is expected to earn more than $2.5 million, and Boston would have had to offer a contract by the 8 p.m. Monday deadline.

To make room on their roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment.

A switch-hitter, Leon has a .221 career batting average with 25 home runs and 123 RBIs in 392 games. When he's been behind the plate, Boston's pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA.

The 22-year-old Bautista went 1-1 with a 7.79 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Indians in Arizona Rookie League in 2019.

