Indians acquire Kevin Plawecki from Mets

The Indians became the third team to strike a deal with the Mets this weekend after swapping rookie right-hander Walker Lockett and minor league infielder Sam Haggerty for catcher Kevin Plawecki, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

Plawecki, 27, is coming off of his longest season in the majors to date. He logged 79 games behind the dish in 2018, a number that he would have been hard-pressed to improve in 2019 given the Mets’ recent acquisition of two-time All-Star Wilson Ramos. He’s likely to see more significant playing time in Cleveland, where he’ll share catching duties with veteran backstop Roberto Perez and rookie Eric Haase and may even improve the .210/.315/.370 batting line and career-high seven home runs he collected last season.

Although the Mets didn’t make any substantial additions to their starting lineup in this trade, they netted some rotation and infield depth with Lockett and Haggerty, respectively. The 24-year-old Lockett made his major-league debut with the Padres in 2018 and issued 16 runs, four homers, 10 walks, and 12 strikeouts over 15 innings. He was subsequently dealt to the Indians for minor-league righty Ignacio Feliz last November.

Haggerty, also 24, has yet to break through to the majors. The second baseman split his 2018 campaign between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus with a combined .239/.369/.384 batting line, four home runs, 26 stolen bases (in 33 chances), and 39 RBI across 372 plate appearances, and has proven experience at third base, shortstop, and left field in four minor league seasons so far.