Indians acquire Blue Jays star Donaldson
Josh Donaldson is heading to the Cleveland Indians after he was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays traded 2015 American League MVP and three-time MLB All-Star Donaldson to the Indians for a player to be named later.
Donaldson – who also attracted interest from the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and St Louis Cardinals – was on a rehab assignment with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday.
The 32-year-old has been sidelined since May 28 with a calf injury.
"I love the guy," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "We had our battles, but you know, he has a big heart and he's a special baseball player. That's a good spot for him.
"He's like a stallion. He's a race horse. He's high strung. That's the way he approached the game. But he did a lot for us here, and I wish him the best."
Donaldson – who will link up with former Blue Jays team-mate Edwin Encarnacion in Cleveland – has registered a .234/.333/.423 slash line in just 36 games this season. He has also hit five home runs and tallied 16 RBIs.
He has hit 179 homes over his nine-year career with Toronto and the Oakland Athletics.
The Indians entered play on Friday with a 76-57 record. They hold a 14-game lead in the AL Central.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays sent outfielder Curtis Granderson to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Demi Orimoloye.