Indianola too much for Newton baseball in LHC doubleheader

Jun. 15—INDIANOLA — Seven errors over the course of two games was too much for the Newton baseball team to overcome during a road doubleheader against Indianola on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were out-hit in both games, too, and the end results were 11-4 and 12-2 victories for the Indians during Little Hawkeye Conference play.

Newton was plagued by five errors in the opener and committed two in the nightcap. Of the 23 runs Indianola scored in the two games, only 11 were earned.

Indianola jumped out to an early lead in the opener and used three crooked numbers to keep its advantage.

The Cardinals scored once in the second and third and twice in the fifth, but the Indians led 3-0 after one and had a three-run fourth and a four-run sixth to keep their visitors at bay.

Indianola out-hit the Cardinals 15-8. Cade Bauer and John Frietsch both had two hits to Newton.

Bauer added one run, two RBIs and one steal and Frietsch chipped in one RBI. Bauer leads Newton (5-12, 1-8 in the conference) with 10 RBIs.

Skyler Milheiser finished with one hit, one run and one walk, Mason Mendez tallied one hit, one run and one steal and Eli Stewart collected one hit and one run.

Kreytein Wickliffe had the other hit and added an RBI and Braelyn Parks walked once and stole one base. All eight Newton hits were singles. It was the first career varsity hit for Wickliffe.

Finn Martin (2-3) pitched all six innings for the Cardinals and took the loss after allowing 11 runs — five earned — on 12 hits and one walk. He struck out three.

Indianola's Luke Rockhold had three hits at the plate and pitched into the fifth inning and struck out seven to earn the pitching win.

Andrew DeWall added three hits and two runs and Jack Strong tallied two hits and five RBIs for the Indians.

Newton scored first in the nightcap, but Indianola (13-7, 7-3) ended the game after six innings thanks to at least two runs in its final five at-bats.

Indianola out-hit Newton 12-6 but also committed four errors.

Milheiser led the Cardinals with two hits, one RBI and one steal. Stewart doubled and scored two runs and Frietsch, Wickliffe and Landry Rausch collected the other hits. Mendez had one RBI.

Stewart now leads the team with 24 total bases and is tied for the team lead with 14 runs.

The Cardinals used four pitchers to get through six innings. Mendez (0-2) took the loss after allowing six runs — three earned — on five hits and four hit batters in three innings.

Frietsch tossed one inning and surrendered three earned runs on four hits and one hit batter. He struck out one.

Parks and Wermager combined to get three outs but not before allowing three earned runs on three hits, three walks and two hit batters. Both Parks and Wermager struck out one.

Strong led the Indians with three hits, three runs, three RBIs and two steals and Rockhold added four hits, two runs and two RBIs.

DeWall earned the pitching win after allowing no earned runs and four hits with six strikeouts in five innings.