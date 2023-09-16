How Indiana's onside kick set the stage for late game fireworks in loss to Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn't hard to figure out where Indiana football found life on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Hoosiers went into halftime down 21-0 to Louisville and faced the prospect of the Cardinals extending the lead when they got the ball back coming out of the break.

Indiana coach Tom Allen had other plans.

Allen was counting down the seconds of the first half knowing he was going to call an onside kick at the start of the third quarter.

"I saw some heads pop up a little bit, some energy was raised a little bit," Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson said. "It was a great call by coach, it was a ballsy call, honestly. That's what coach Allen is all about. He's going to bring the energy."

Jackson threw a 30-yard touchdown to Jaylin Lucas three plays later. Indiana lost 21-14, but dominated in the second half and had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes from the 1-yard line.

It was the first successful onside kick for the Hoosiers since 2017 at Purdue when Chase Dutra recovered a Griffin Oakes onside kick attempt in the fourth quarter.

This one was executed by place kicker Chris Freeman with safety Louis Moore on the recovery. Indiana had repped it in practice this week successfully on two occasions in similar fashion.

"That's why I choose to not go for it on fourth down there and just punt the ball, get out of the half and regroup cause I was planning on kicking the onside kick to start the second half," Allen said. "I knew we had the kickoff, we thought we had a chance to get it if the opportunity presented itself."

Moore told reporters after the game he knew it was going to be successful with the way Louisville lined up. The Cardinals were caught off guard even though Moore isn't usually on IU's kickoff unit.

Most Hoosiers didn't know what was going on until the ball was in Moore's hands at the 46-yard line.

"My mouth was wide open," linebacker Aaron Casey said. "We were lit (on the sidelines), everyone was jumping around."

That energy carried over onto the field.

Indiana held Louisville to 120 yards in the second half and eight first downs. The Hoosiers forced their first three and out at the start of the third quarter and forced a turnover on Louisville's only other possession.

"Just proud of our team's fight," Allen said. "Really didn't have any momentum going into halftime. The guys bowed up and showed a lot of fight to be able to shut them down in the second half, give ourselves a chance offensively to win the game. Just proud of that.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU looks to unlikely special teams play for help in loss to Louisville