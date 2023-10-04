Indiana's new offensive coordinator Rod Carey will coach QBs, not ready to name starter

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football's new offensive coordinator Rod Carey wasn't willing to discuss who will start at starting quarterback for the team's game against Michigan next week.

Carey meet with reporters for the first time on Wednesday days after Tom Allen elevated him to the position in place of Walt Bell. Bell was let go on Sunday less than 24 hours after a 44-17 loss to Maryland going into the team's bye week.

The Hoosiers offense has averaged 20.8 points (t-No. 113 out of 133 FBS teams) and 334.2 points per game (No. 109) through their first give games.

One of Carey's first orders of business will be deciding what to do at quarterback. The biggest news was that Carey will take on Bell's role as the team's quarterback coaches in addition to his offensive coordinator duties. He worked as an offensive analyst this year and sat in on the quarterback meetings as part of that role.

Backup quarterback Brendan Sorsby replaced Tayven Jackson midway through the third quarter against Maryland with Allen telling reporters after the game it was because the coaches were looking for a spark.

Jackson was 17 of 29 with 113 yards and an interception in the loss while Sorsby was 7 off 11 with 84 yards and two touchdowns, but much of that success came with Maryland's starting defense on the bench.

The move to bench Jackson came less than three weeks removed from him winning the full-time job. Allen announced the Tennessee transfer as the IU's starter over Sorsby after a lengthy quarterback competition that spilled into the regular season.

They split reps against Ohio State and Indiana State, and Jackson won the job thanks to his performance during that stretch.

