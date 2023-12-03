Indiana's new football coach Curt Cignetti not coaching former team in bowl

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana's new football coach Curt Cignetti will not coach James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force on Dec. 23, a spokesperson for JMU confirmed to The Herald-Times.

The Dukes announced Damian Wroblewski as acting head coach on Sunday after their bowl destination and opponent were announced.

It's a reversal of what JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said earlier in the week.

While James Madison was initially denied bowl eligibility as it transitioned to the FBS, there weren't enough 6-6 teams that qualified. The Dukes went 11-1 this season and Cignetti was named the Sun Belt coach of the year.

Cignetti was non-committal when the topic came up at his introductory press conference.

"My focus is Indiana University," Cignetti said. "I've got to get to know the roster, the players, last year's coaches. There's a lot of work that needs done...Indiana's created window of opportunity where I could, but they'll also hire a new football coach back there in about 10 days, and depending how quickly he puts his staff together and when the bowl game is, we both agree we need to be nimble on our feet."

"Regardless, 90 percent of my preparation or more will be here. I won't be involved much in preparation for the bowl game."

Cignetti was moved swiftly to assemble a staff that includes his James Madison offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bryant Haines and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri. He will also be retaining Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

The roster still is in flux after 20 players entered the transfer portal in the wake of Tom Allen's departure and the team's 2024 signing class lost four commitments. The fall transfer portal window opens on Dec. 4.

