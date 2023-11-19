Indiana's backcourt needs to get better, and fast, for Hoosiers to go anywhere special

NEW YORK – UConn coach Danny Hurley reserved pointed praise for the atmosphere created between Indiana and his own fans Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

UConn, Hurley pointed out, always shows up well here, but he remarked postgame how impressed he was to take in the virtually sold-out arena before tipoff and see “a lot of Indiana in New York.”

Hurley immediately pivoted from perhaps the only credit Indiana could take from Sunday’s 77-57 loss to the reigning national champions, in the opening game of the Empire Classic, to diagnosing the fundamental flaw dragging the Hoosiers (3-1) underwater right now.

“Just paint, paint, paint for them. The 3-point line is not something that, at this point, is a strength for them,” Hurley said. “It was just about taking away the paint and getting in gaps, which is not necessarily what we do.

“But for this game, it made sense.”

It made sense because for this opponent, an offseason gamble isn’t paying off, and Indiana does not currently possess a backcourt capable of impacting winning basketball at the level necessary for this team to have any serious designs on the month of March.

Unpack that quote, briefly.

Nov 19, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after a call during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A national title-winning coach — with a roster still decently stocked from last year’s run and reinforced by transfers and five-star freshmen — freely admitting he tweaked his team’s defense is no small thing.

Coaches don’t like to change. They’re stubborn, process-oriented people who often believe so steadfastly in their own methods and systems that they refuse to bend them beyond minor opponent-specific tweaks.

This coach just won a national championship doing it his way. His way has his team in the top five nationally, and while it’s early, there’s reason to believe the Huskies (4-0) can win everything again.

And Hurley sat at the press room table inside the world’s most famous arena Sunday and acknowledged that No. 4 UConn doesn’t always defend this way — but it did today, because that’s what Indiana calls for.

Whatever happens Monday — and it had better not be a loss to Louisville, if this team wants to keep its NCAA tournament resume above water into 2024 — Indiana will come home from this New York trip with plenty to work on.

Mike Woodson has always valued these games, even when they’ve gone poorly, as a means of honest (and if necessary, brutal) self-evaluation. When you want to run with the best, there’s no escaping the lessons learned in getting left behind.

And there won’t be any escaping this.

“We’ve got to get tougher,” Woodson said Sunday. “We’re not tough enough. Not yet.”

For long stretches Sunday, before an inevitable late-second half collapse, Indiana actually acquitted itself fairly well defensively.

The too-easy dribble drives weren’t as common, despite the enormous leap in the athletic level of the opponent. Rotations were cleaner, as were contests, Woodson perhaps retaining some legitimate complaints about early fouls.

And it made little difference in the end, because Indiana could not score at anywhere near the required level to make that defense mean anything.

“Defensively, I thought we did some good things, but we didn’t sustain it,” Woodson said. “We put so much pressure on our defense to get stops, to then come down and have terrible offensive execution, that’s on me.”

Nov 19, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) drives to the basket as Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) and forward Alex Karaban (11) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

That’s on Woodson’s work with his backcourt, in particular. The gap between the impact of a national championship-winning guard rotation and what IU fielded to try and counter it was chasmic.

Connecticut’s starting backcourt combined for 50 points Sunday, on 16-of-34 shooting. The trio of Solomon Ball, Tristan Newton and Cam Spencer finished with nine assists, four made 3s and three steals. Of perhaps greatest interest to Woodson, they pulled in 17 combined rebounds.

This was a collective performance worthy of the result it delivered. It was also an emphatic illustration of how far off the pace Indiana’s own guards currently run.

By comparison, the players starting 1-3 for the Hoosiers scored 16 points. Only one, Trey Galloway, reached double figures (10). Xavier Johnson played only 14 minutes because of foul trouble. Together, the only attempted one more 3-pointer than their counterparts made. And they gathered a combined two boards.

“Our guards are not rebounding,” Woodson said. “We’re trying to leave it up to (Kel’el) Ware and Malik (Reneau) to get all the rebounds.”

Much was made of a post-Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive revolution. Of more dynamism, athleticism, aggression and versatility, across the board.

So far this season, Indiana has looked like little more than a watered-down version of itself a year ago — not quick enough along the perimeter to force its way to the rim, not sturdy or athletic enough to rebound the ball at the required rate for all the long caroms that will follow the jumpers the Hoosiers force, not nearly effective enough behind the 3-point line to space the court and score in the most basic ways modern offense demands.

Just an oversized team playing two-big basketball, struggling to unclog the paint or space the floor in the floor-spacing era. This time without the hyperdominant All-American post player who can paper over a multitude of cracks with his 25-plus points per game.

All that, despite a backcourt that includes a sixth-year senior, a fourth-year senior, a five-star McDonald’s All American freshman and two returning sophomores from the bench, among others. It might be suspect to include Mgbako and Banks as 3s, but so long as Indiana plays them there, that’s what they are to this team. And so that’s where their impact will be judged.

Together, they do not move the ball, drive the ball, rebound the ball or shoot the ball well enough to meet their team’s needs right now.

Indiana hasn’t attempted more than 16 3s in a game yet. It hasn’t made more than four. Indiana managed just six assists on 17 made baskets Sunday, turning the ball over 12 times.

“I think the biggest thing is, when we get stagnant, we tend to kind of look around, and it’s hard to get shots,” Galloway said. “But I think when we’re moving it, we’re flowing, it’s easier.”

Woodson wants the Hoosiers to run more, understandable given this team’s halfcourt limitations and the value of its gifts in the open floor. Yet too often that emphasis is coming at the expense of basics like clearing the boards first, and if you can’t rebound then you can’t defend, because you can’t finish the possession.

“It was glaring tonight that we just got out-toughed,” Woodson said. “I don’t like that. I’ve got to figure it out.”

The Hoosiers have only played four games. There are months yet to address these issues, improve performances alongside results. But Woodson by his own admission came to New York “anxious to get to the game, just to see where we were as a ball club.”

“They kind of put us in our place,” he said. “We’ve got to figure it out from there.”

That starts with a guard rotation that, front to back, just isn’t anywhere near the required standard right now. Woodson gambled on sticking with the shooters he had, plus Mgbako, in rebuilding his roster last offseason, and that gamble has yet to look much like paying off.

There are months left in the season for him to make it better. Until he does, this team’s ambitions best be adjusted accordingly.

