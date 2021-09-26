Indianapolis vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Indianapolis vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Indianapolis (0-2), Tennessee (1-1)

Indianapolis vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Jonathan Taylor thing is about to explode soon.

He’s getting the carries, and he’s had some chances in the red zone, but he hasn’t been able to bust out and take over games behind a great offensive front. This is the game to give it a shot.

Tennessee allowed over four yards per carry against Seattle – along with the great game from Russell Wilson – and this week the Colts have to take over right away.

After dealing with Wilson and Matthew Stafford, the Colt secondary could use a bit of a break. Tennessee will want to run, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Ryan Tannehill went off for 347 yards last week against Seattle. That was lost because Derrick Henry went Derrick Henry.

The Colt run defense was fine against the Rams, but Seattle was able to rumble in Week 1. It’s asking for way too much for Henry to pound out 182 yards and thee scores again – and the Titans certainly don’t want to get him 35 carries again this early in the season – but it’s possible.

As long as the Titan offense is balanced again, the Colts likely won’t be able to keep up because …

What’s Going To Happen

Carson Wentz is hurting after banging up both of his ankles. Again, Indianapolis will want to get Taylor and the running game going to take the pressure off the passing attack, and that should work for stretches against the mediocre Titan D.

Story continues

At home, though, the Tennessee offense will be good for the second week in a row with Tannehill coming up with a nice performance after Henry gets slowed down early.

Indianapolis vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Indianapolis 23

Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: 30th anniversary of Nevermind

1: The Applebee’s shake song

