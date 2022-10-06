Indianapolis vs Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Thursday, October 6

Indianapolis vs Denver How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 6

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Indianapolis (1-2), Denver (2-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Indianapolis vs Denver Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Now what will Denver do to run the ball?

Leading rusher Javonte Williams is out for the year for the year with a knee injury, Melvin Gordon is having problems hanging on to the ball, and Latavius Murray isn’t around yet to give it a shot.

The Colts don’t need the help – they’re already great at holding up against the run even after Derrick Henry and the Titans rumbled relatively well last week.

This isn’t an explosive Indianapolis offense – to be nice – but Matt Ryan hasn’t been bad, the defense has carried the weight, and this week the opponent fits.

Denver is 30th in the league in scoring, Russell Wilson and the passing game are struggling to get going, and again, the ground game might not be there.

But on the other side …

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Denver Will Win

Now what will Indianapolis do to run the ball?

It’s not like fantasy football owners didn’t see this coming – Jonathan Taylor hasn’t been right, and now he’s out with a high ankle sprain.

The Colts haven’t been able to generate enough of a push on the ground – it’s not for a lack of trying – and now it’ll be up to Nyheim Hines and a rotation to get one of the league’s worst ground attacks moving.

Yeah, Denver is spinning its wheels a bit, and yeah, it’s not scoring enough, but it’s the Greatest Show on Turf compared to the Colts and the lowest scoring offense in the NFL.

So it should come down to …

– Week 5 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Who can make the most out of its chances?

Getting points will be like pulling teeth, and that’s partly because of each offense’s woes in the red zone. Indianapolis is miserable inside the 20, and it gives up touchdowns too easily when teams get their chances.

Story continues

Denver is the worst red zone team in the NFL – at least when it comes to scoring touchdowns – but it’s No. 1 defensively.

Indianapolis will settle for field goals, Denver will come up with one extra touchdown off a deep drive.

– CFN Week 6 College Football Expert Picks

Indianapolis vs Denver Prediction, Line

Denver 20, Indianapolis 16

Line: Denver -3.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Indianapolis vs Denver Must See Rating: 3

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News