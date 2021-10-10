Indianapolis vs Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Indianapolis vs Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Monday, October 11

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Indianapolis (1-3), Baltimore (3-1)

Indianapolis vs Baltimore Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

If anyone’s going to slow down Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore offense that loves to run to win, it’s this defense.

The Colts will give up yards, but there’s a lot of bending without breaking with one rushing touchdown allowed so far. The takeaways – eight in four games – are keeping the team alive, and now it’s up to the offense to do its part.

Baltimore’s defense couldn’t stop the pass over the first few weeks, and now it’s having problems with mediocre ground games.

Eventually it’ll be Jonathan Taylor time. He hasn’t been held under wraps, but he hasn’t broken out. This has to be the game to blast away on a national stage. But ..

Why Baltimore Will Win

Carson Wentz and the passing game aren’t getting it done.

There’s little happening down he field, the O is relying on a ground game that’s been way too inconsistent, and there hasn’t been enough capitalizing on all the help the D is giving with the takeaways.

Lamar Jackson is at his most fun when he’s taking off, but he’s becoming better as a passer – the Ravens have improved in passing yards in each of the four games.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be the big plays from a running game that’s getting help from a variety of areas.

The Ravens are averaging over five yards per carry, and Indianapolis won’t have any answers for the speed and versatility in the backfield. On the other side, the Colt offense that can’t get past 360 yards isn’t going to crank up enough production to keep up.

Indianapolis vs Baltimore Prediction, Line

Baltimore 26, Indianapolis 20

Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

