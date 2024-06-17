Indianapolis teen sets record for youngest hole-in-one at Meridian Hills, hopes to inspire

INDIANAPOLIS -- Leo Bard, a Meridian Hills Country Club regular, said his goal for summer 2024 was to hit his first hole-in-one. Just 13 days after Meridian Hills' course opened for the first time May 25 since undergoing renovations starting in August 2023, Bard accomplished his goal.

He was on the course for one of his biweekly rounds at Meridian Hills, and approached the 137-yard Hole 12. He grabbed his preferred nine iron to tee off.

"As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gonna be really good," Bard said. "It was on top of the flag, and then we just saw it take one bounce and go right in. It was a crazy feeling."

Bard's improbable feat was only the second of the summer at Meridian Hills, a course that normally averages less than 10 in a year. And it took Bard many tries heading into 2024 to get his first hole-in-one. Bard and his father, Andrew, have played the course at least twice a week for around five years.

"This is where I learned to play golf," Leo said.

Leo Bard stands with a plaque honoring his hole-in-one shot June 8 at Meridian Hills Country Club in Indianapolis. Bard, a 13-year-old 8th grader, set a record for the youngest hole-in-one ever at Meridian Hills.

The 13-year-old incoming 8th grader at St. Luke Catholic School set a record for the youngest person to hit a hole-in-one at Meridian Hills in its 101-year history. Now, he already has set goals for his time in high school and beyond.

While he hasn't decided between his final two high school options of Brebeuf Jesuit and Bishop Chatard, Bard said he aims to make the varsity golf squad wherever he is enrolled and eventually win a state championship. After his four years of high school, he hopes to continue his golfing career in college and eventually make the PGA.

"Since I started playing, that's what I've wanted to do," Bard said. "Golf is my sport; it's what I love to do."

In one of his most recent tournaments, played just one day after his hole-in-one, Bard shot his best score ever at Stonycreek Golf Club in Noblesville with an +82.

An avid golf player and fan since 5 years old, Bard has grown to admire top PGA stars like Bryson DeChambeau (who won the US Open on Sunday) and Rickie Fowler. While he knows he has a long way to go to reach those nearly impossible heights, Bard wants to use his recent accomplishment at Meridian Hills as an example for his fellow junior golfers.

"If you keep working and you're always out playing, you're going to become really good. Keep following your dreams and work towards them," Bard said.

Todd Firestone, Meridian Hills' head golf professional, may help him do just that. Firestone, who is in his ninth year as the club's pro, said he has been working with Bard since he was around 8 years old.

While Firestone has seen consistent growth from Bard during the past five years, he said Bard took a drastic jump in his development since he turned 12. So much so that Bard's hole-in-one didn't come as a surprise.

"It's why I love what I do," Firestone said. "I always say, 'We're part of the feel good business.'"

Leo's brother, Oscar, ran to the Meridian Hills pro shop to get Firestone's attention as soon as Leo hit his hole-in-one. Firestone said the shared joy between the brothers reminded him of his two sons, Trey and Jack, both of whom are Division I athletes.

More than the personal accomplishments, Firestone said the best part of golf is those memories that come with the notable on-course moments.

"We are the home away from home," he said. " ... The life skills and the life lessons these kids can learn from golf is powerful."

