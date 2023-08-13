Has the Indianapolis road run its course? Should NASCAR run the Indy oval instead? Vote!

Is there any truth to the rumors?

More importantly, should there be?

We want you to tell us!

Sunday's race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway featured a green flag run of over two hours and finished with a victory for Michael McDowell. It was his second career win and punched his ticket into the playoffs.

Should the Indianapolis Oval replace the road course next season?

But recently, word on the street is that the road is out next year, with the Indianapolis Oval returning to the schedule after three years. Should it be?

Well, that's where you come in.

Last week, we asked which driver on the playoff bubble would make the postseason field. Though McDowell answered that question for us on Sunday, 36.4% of you picked Daniel Suarez, who held on to a third-place finish at Indy with Watkins Glen and Daytona still left to go.

