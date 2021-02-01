Would Indianapolis RB Marlon Mack be a free agent fit for Dolphins?

We would be wise to expect a bit more calculated approach to the 2021 free agency cycle than what the Miami Dolphins put on display throughout the course of the spring of 2020. Back then, the NFL’s salary cap was continuing on a rapid acceleration, adding more spending power to each team thanks to the rising revenues of the NFL. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a dent into the league’s bottom line, expectations are that we will see a reduced spending window for NFL teams in 2021.

For the Miami Dolphins, all is well. Miami has the cap space to retain their talents, continue to upgrade the roster and add a number of future big contracts via the 2021 NFL Draft. But they’re still going to have to be a bit more selective with how many free agents they sign — which makes finding the right fits essential.

One such position of need for the Dolphins is the running back position. And while many of the top potential free agents have already inked new deals to return to their current clubs at the position, the Dolphins will have several candidates to choose from.

One is Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack, who many expect to land in free agency after the Colts saw rookie Jonathan Taylor explode in the second half of the season. He, plus the Colts’ other depth of backs, carried the load in Mack’s absence after an injury in 2020.

Does Mack fit the bill of a potential Miami Dolphin?

Fit In Dolphins’ Scheme

Mack came through the NFL Draft process weighing in at 213 pounds and he was able to still run a 4.5s 40-yard dash — so he’s a good sized athlete and would provide the Dolphins with a little bit more mass in the backfield. But the name of the game for Mack is big plays; an area the Dolphins struggled greatly with in 2020 on the ground.

Mack logged 28 10+ yard rushes in 2019, his last healthy season with the Colts. How did he get there? His speed helped. On 20% of his 10+ yard carries he eclipsed 15mph on the field. But he also finished 18th in the NFL that season for missed tackles forced (39). and 12th in yards after first contact with nearly 700.

Story continues

These numbers are better than what Myles Gaskin paced at in 2020 for the Dolphins and Gaskin was listed as playing at 194; some 15-20 pounds lighter than what Mack provided the Colts the year prior.

The Colts’ offensive line is one of their best assets, so that is the big mystery with Mack’s projection. So, too, is how dynamic he will be upon returning from a September Achilles tendon injury.

Fit In Dolphins’ Cap

Given Mack’s injury, he may end up coming as a quite low cost opportunity for the Dolphins. The team would need to ensure themselves adequate backup plans if they chose to go this route. So for the fit to make sense, Miami would need to commit to a short-term deal for low dollar amounts to get him into the building since he won’t be a candidate to completely check the box with his questions.

There could be interest here. And Mack profiles as a case who won’t have a lot of leverage to work with. At least not until he returns to the field and proves he’s healthy.

Final Verdict

Given the anticipated low market for Mack given the uncertainty in his availability and explosiveness, Miami should certainly have the opportunity to sell themselves to him. But, just as important, signing Mack wouldn’t alleviate Miami’s concerns at the running back position, so the team would have to be be ready to double down with an NFL Draft prospect. The need is there. The cost should not be prohibitive. This is a potential fit to watch if Miami decides to go thrifty in free agency to address the backfield.