Indianapolis NASCAR: Harvick wins, Bowyer and Newman into playoffs

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick dominated to win at Indianapolis, the final race before the start of the 2019 NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career, after being pitched into a spin and hitting the wall on lap 105 of the 160-lap race.

Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman made it through to complete the 16 contenders for the title race, with Daniel Suarez joining Johnson in missing out.

Polesitter Harvick led 118 of the 160 laps, finishing third in stage one before beating Kyle Larson to victory in the second stage.

Larson was one of several frontrunners to drop out of contention for victory in a race with nine cautions. At the restart to open stage three, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver made wheel-to-wheel contact with leader Harvick as the two dived towards Turn 1.

Ganassi opted to make a precautionary pitstop for fender damage repair, dropping Larson outside the top 20. His fightback was halted by a spin in turbulent air at Turn 3 that pitched him into the inside wall.

Saturday's Xfinity series winner and 'regular season' Cup champion Kyle Busch threatened Harvick at the start of the second stage, but suffered an engine failure on his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Stage one winner Joey Logano was the remaining threat to Harvick at the final restart, starting on the front row.

But Harvick was able to power around the outside of the Penske driver at Turn 3 before building a four second advantage over the 2018 series champion, who settled for second.

Harvick's SHR team-mate Bowyer clinched his playoff place in fifth, with Roush Fenway Racing's Newman in eighth.

Bowyer, who entered the weekend eight points clear of the playoff cut-line, was inches from colliding with a spinning Alex Bowman in the closing stages.

Newman was level on points with Suarez either side of the playoff boundary at the start, ending up just four points clear of Suarez.

SHR's Suarez hit slapped the wall at Turn 2 on lap 10, but a caution allowed the team to carry out repairs.

He was fourth early in the final stage but cycled to the back of the field after being the first to pit just before a caution was called. He rallied in the final laps but could only finish 11th.

Johnson's challenge to climb into the playoffs ended when he was squeezed on the inside of a three-wide battle with Hendrick team-mate William Byron and Kurt Busch at Turn 2 at the start of stage three. Johnson spun into the wall and out of the race having run within the top 10 for the majority of the day.

Richard Petty Motorsports' Darrell Wallace Jr threatened to secure a surprise playoff spot with a shock win, instead clinching his best result of the year - and first top 10 of 2019 - with third.

He passed a battling Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin on the outside of Turns 3 and 4 in the closing stages to grab the place.

Hamlin and Blaney would slip further down the field, losing out to Byron and Bowyer for fourth and fifth.

Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones made light contact at Turn 2 late in stage one, with both drivers then making hard contact with the wall. A red flag was required for barrier repairs but both drivers were unscathed.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

160

3h20m06.s

2

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

160

6.118s

3

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

160

8.026s

4

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

160

8.191s

5

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

160

8.559s

6

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

160

9.019s

7

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

160

9.764s

8

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

160

11.214s

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

160

12.192s

10

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

160

12.562s

11

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

160

12.678s

12

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

160

13.251s

13

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

160

13.378s

14

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

160

15.523s

15

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

160

15.552s

16

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

160

15.697s

17

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

160

16.312s

18

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

160

16.482s

19

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

160

17.184s

20

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

160

17.373s

21

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

160

29.752s

22

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

160

46.549s

23

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

160

47.691s

24

Ryan Sieg

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

157

3 Laps

25

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

157

3 Laps

26

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

157

3 Laps

27

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

156

4 Laps

28

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

156

4 Laps

29

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

155

5 Laps

30

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

155

5 Laps

31

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

153

7 Laps

32

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

147

Accident

33

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

129

Accident

34

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

109

Accident

35

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

105

Accident

36

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

104

Accident

37

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

87

Engine

38

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

48

Accident

39

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

48

Accident

40

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

40

Accident

