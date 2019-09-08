Indianapolis NASCAR: Harvick wins, Bowyer and Newman into playoffs

Harvick triumphs, Bowyer and Newman into playoffs

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick dominated to win at Indianapolis, the final race before the start of the 2019 NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career, after being pitched into a spin and hitting the wall on lap 105 of the 160-lap race.

Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman made it through to complete the 16 contenders for the title race, with Daniel Suarez joining Johnson in missing out.

Polesitter Harvick led 118 of the 160 laps, finishing third in stage one before beating Kyle Larson to victory in the second stage.

Larson was one of several frontrunners to drop out of contention for victory in a race with nine cautions. At the restart to open stage three, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver made wheel-to-wheel contact with leader Harvick as the two dived towards Turn 1.

Ganassi opted to make a precautionary pitstop for fender damage repair, dropping Larson outside the top 20. His fightback was halted by a spin in turbulent air at Turn 3 that pitched him into the inside wall.

Saturday's Xfinity series winner and 'regular season' Cup champion Kyle Busch threatened Harvick at the start of the second stage, but suffered an engine failure on his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Stage one winner Joey Logano was the remaining threat to Harvick at the final restart, starting on the front row.

But Harvick was able to power around the outside of the Penske driver at Turn 3 before building a four second advantage over the 2018 series champion, who settled for second.

Harvick's SHR team-mate Bowyer clinched his playoff place in fifth, with Roush Fenway Racing's Newman in eighth.

Bowyer, who entered the weekend eight points clear of the playoff cut-line, was inches from colliding with a spinning Alex Bowman in the closing stages.

Newman was level on points with Suarez either side of the playoff boundary at the start, ending up just four points clear of Suarez.

SHR's Suarez hit slapped the wall at Turn 2 on lap 10, but a caution allowed the team to carry out repairs.

He was fourth early in the final stage but cycled to the back of the field after being the first to pit just before a caution was called. He rallied in the final laps but could only finish 11th.

Johnson's challenge to climb into the playoffs ended when he was squeezed on the inside of a three-wide battle with Hendrick team-mate William Byron and Kurt Busch at Turn 2 at the start of stage three. Johnson spun into the wall and out of the race having run within the top 10 for the majority of the day.

Richard Petty Motorsports' Darrell Wallace Jr threatened to secure a surprise playoff spot with a shock win, instead clinching his best result of the year - and first top 10 of 2019 - with third.

He passed a battling Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin on the outside of Turns 3 and 4 in the closing stages to grab the place.

Hamlin and Blaney would slip further down the field, losing out to Byron and Bowyer for fourth and fifth.

Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones made light contact at Turn 2 late in stage one, with both drivers then making hard contact with the wall. A red flag was required for barrier repairs but both drivers were unscathed.

Pos Driver Team Car Laps Gap 1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 160 3h20m06.s 2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 160 6.118s 3 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 160 8.026s 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 160 8.191s 5 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 160 8.559s 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 160 9.019s 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 160 9.764s 8 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 160 11.214s 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 160 12.192s 10 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Ford 160 12.562s 11 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 160 12.678s 12 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 160 13.251s 13 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 160 13.378s 14 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 160 15.523s 15 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 160 15.552s 16 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 160 15.697s 17 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 160 16.312s 18 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Toyota 160 16.482s 19 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 160 17.184s 20 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Ford 160 17.373s 21 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 160 29.752s 22 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 160 46.549s 23 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 160 47.691s 24 Ryan Sieg Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 157 3 Laps 25 B.J. McLeod Petty Ware Racing Ford 157 3 Laps 26 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 157 3 Laps 27 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 156 4 Laps 28 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Ford 156 4 Laps 29 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford 155 5 Laps 30 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 155 5 Laps 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Ford 153 7 Laps 32 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports Ford 147 Accident 33 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 129 Accident 34 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 109 Accident 35 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 105 Accident 36 Parker Kligerman Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 104 Accident 37 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 87 Engine 38 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 48 Accident 39 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 48 Accident 40 Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Chevrolet 40 Accident

