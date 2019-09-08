Indianapolis NASCAR: Harvick wins, Bowyer and Newman into playoffs
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick dominated to win at Indianapolis, the final race before the start of the 2019 NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career, after being pitched into a spin and hitting the wall on lap 105 of the 160-lap race.
Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman made it through to complete the 16 contenders for the title race, with Daniel Suarez joining Johnson in missing out.
Polesitter Harvick led 118 of the 160 laps, finishing third in stage one before beating Kyle Larson to victory in the second stage.
Larson was one of several frontrunners to drop out of contention for victory in a race with nine cautions. At the restart to open stage three, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver made wheel-to-wheel contact with leader Harvick as the two dived towards Turn 1.
Ganassi opted to make a precautionary pitstop for fender damage repair, dropping Larson outside the top 20. His fightback was halted by a spin in turbulent air at Turn 3 that pitched him into the inside wall.
Saturday's Xfinity series winner and 'regular season' Cup champion Kyle Busch threatened Harvick at the start of the second stage, but suffered an engine failure on his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Stage one winner Joey Logano was the remaining threat to Harvick at the final restart, starting on the front row.
But Harvick was able to power around the outside of the Penske driver at Turn 3 before building a four second advantage over the 2018 series champion, who settled for second.
Harvick's SHR team-mate Bowyer clinched his playoff place in fifth, with Roush Fenway Racing's Newman in eighth.
Bowyer, who entered the weekend eight points clear of the playoff cut-line, was inches from colliding with a spinning Alex Bowman in the closing stages.
Newman was level on points with Suarez either side of the playoff boundary at the start, ending up just four points clear of Suarez.
SHR's Suarez hit slapped the wall at Turn 2 on lap 10, but a caution allowed the team to carry out repairs.
He was fourth early in the final stage but cycled to the back of the field after being the first to pit just before a caution was called. He rallied in the final laps but could only finish 11th.
Johnson's challenge to climb into the playoffs ended when he was squeezed on the inside of a three-wide battle with Hendrick team-mate William Byron and Kurt Busch at Turn 2 at the start of stage three. Johnson spun into the wall and out of the race having run within the top 10 for the majority of the day.
Richard Petty Motorsports' Darrell Wallace Jr threatened to secure a surprise playoff spot with a shock win, instead clinching his best result of the year - and first top 10 of 2019 - with third.
He passed a battling Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin on the outside of Turns 3 and 4 in the closing stages to grab the place.
Hamlin and Blaney would slip further down the field, losing out to Byron and Bowyer for fourth and fifth.
Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones made light contact at Turn 2 late in stage one, with both drivers then making hard contact with the wall. A red flag was required for barrier repairs but both drivers were unscathed.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
160
3h20m06.s
2
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
160
6.118s
3
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
160
8.026s
4
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
160
8.191s
5
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
160
8.559s
6
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
160
9.019s
7
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
160
9.764s
8
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
160
11.214s
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
160
12.192s
10
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
160
12.562s
11
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
160
12.678s
12
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
160
13.251s
13
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
160
13.378s
14
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
160
15.523s
15
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
160
15.552s
16
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
160
15.697s
17
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
160
16.312s
18
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
160
16.482s
19
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
160
17.184s
20
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
160
17.373s
21
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
160
29.752s
22
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
160
46.549s
23
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
160
47.691s
24
Ryan Sieg
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
157
3 Laps
25
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
157
3 Laps
26
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
157
3 Laps
27
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
156
4 Laps
28
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
156
4 Laps
29
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
155
5 Laps
30
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
155
5 Laps
31
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
153
7 Laps
32
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
147
Accident
33
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
129
Accident
34
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
109
Accident
35
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
105
Accident
36
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
104
Accident
37
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
87
Engine
38
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
48
Accident
39
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
48
Accident
40
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
40
Accident
