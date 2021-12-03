Indianapolis at Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Indianapolis at Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Indianapolis (6-6), Houston (2-9)

Indianapolis at Houston Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Run, run, and keep running.

The Colts might have crashed against Tampa Bay with five turnovers, but the offense still worked. Jonathan Taylor continues to play like an MVP candidate, Carson Wentz – mistakes and all – keeps pushing the ball deep, and now the O gets to work against a Houston defense that gives p rushing yards in bulk.

There’s no Texan ground game whatsoever, the offense is dead last in the NFL in scoring, and there isn’t enough firepower to keep up if the Colts grind it out.

The only thing that can screw this up would be a slew of …

Why Houston Will Win

Turnovers.

They aren’t an issue for the Colts overall, but when they start giving them away, there’s a huge problem with five over a two-game stretch in late October and the five last week against the Buccaneers.

No, the Texans don’t have the offense to keep up in this, but the defense attacks enough to force a ton of mistakes, at least lately.

They got five takeaways against Miami and five more against Tennessee. They’ll need that many in this, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Indianapolis will be ultra-conservative.

It’ll be Taylor and more Taylor as the offense grinds away and doesn’t panic after Tyrod Taylor leads the way on a scoring drive or two early on.

No, Indianapolis isn’t going to turn it over in bulk this week.

Indianapolis at Houston Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 30, Houston 17

Line: Indianapolis -10, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

