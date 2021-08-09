NASCAR returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway but with a twist. For the first time since Cup began racing at the historic track in 1994, the series will run on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

The Xfinity Series is back on Indy’s road course after last year’s inaugural race on that circuit. The Xfinity Series race on Saturday follows the NTT IndyCar Series race there. Both of those events will be on NBCSN. Sunday’s Cup race will be on NBC.

Cup and Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying this weekend.

Cup: Verizon 200 (1 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are on the entry list.

Austin Cindric is in the No. 33 car for Team Penske. His seventh start of the season is expected to be his last before moving to Cup full-time next year and contending for rookie of the year honors.

AJ Allmendinger is in the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing. This will be his fourth series start of the season.

Indianapolis Cup entry list

Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (4 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-four cars are entered.

Kevin Harvick will drive the No. 99 with BJ McLeod Motorsports. It is just as he did at Circuit of the Americas and Road America this season.

Austin Dillon will be in the No. 23 for Our Motorsports.

Sage Karam, who finished seventh in this year’s Indianapolis 500, will make his Xfinity debut, driving the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Austin Hill, who has won the past two Camping World Truck Series races, will be in the No. 61 for Hattori Racing Enterprises. It will be his third series start of the year.

Chase Briscoe won last year’s race.

Indianapolis Xfinity entry list

Read more about NASCAR

Watkins Glen takeaways: A troubling trend for Chase Elliott’s team Watkins Glen winners and losers What drivers said after Watkins Glen Cup race

Indianapolis entry lists for Cup, Xfinity originally appeared on NBCSports.com