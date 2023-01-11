Indianapolis, Detroit decline to host possible neutral site AFC title game

One game at a time is what the Buffalo Bills will think about their playoff run.

That doesn’t mean the rest of us won’t be thinking about the possibilities of a neutral site AFC Championship game.

If the Bills (13-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) faceoff in the AFC title game, it will be played at such a place. Not in Buffalo, not in KC.

That update comes following Damar Hamlin’s scary injury which cancelled the Bills’ Week 17 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

As of now, we don’t know where it will be. But we do know two places off the table: Detroit and Indianapolis.

Starting with the latter, Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, also hosts other NFL events each year such as the combine. That idea put Indy on the map for some, but it’s not happening because of volleyball.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the city already declined the opportunity due to scheduling conflicts–which happens to be a volleyball tournament. It’s expected to draw nearly 30,000 people to the area, making hosting a NFL game… seemingly impossible.

Regarding Detroit, Ford Field, the home of the Lions, it’s going under a facelift. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. They will change out their turf. Hard to play a game without… the ground.

As for now, there is no set location for the potential neutral site contest. That is, if it’s eventually needed.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire