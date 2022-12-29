Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (8-6-1) are trending toward a playoff berth, but Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) stand in the way ahead of a Week 17 bout.

Without star running back Jonathan Taylor, can QB Matt Ryan and the Colts muster enough offense to outpace quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants' attack? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Giants Week 17 game:

Colts at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Giants (-5.5)

Moneyline: Giants (-250); Colts (+210)

Over/under: 39

Lorenzo Reyes: Giants 24, Colts 10

Since the midway point of their Week 15 game against the Vikings, Indianapolis has been outscored by a margin of 59-6. The offense is broken, they don’t have an answer at quarterback, and Jeff Saturday is overmatched. The Giants, meanwhile, have quietly covered four of their last five.

Safid Deen: Giants 27, Colts 18

The Giants will get the win they need to get into the playoffs in Brian Daboll’s first season, while the lowly Colts will get every loss possible to move further up in the Top 5 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Richard Morin: Giants 24, Colts 6

The Colts offense is outmatched against any defense in the NFL — and that includes the Giants. I don't see this being competitive at all.

