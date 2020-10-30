Indianapolis Colts Week 8 injury designations: Ryan Kelly, Moe Alie-Cox Questionable

The Detroit Lions Week 8 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have released their injury designations and while they will return a Pro Bowl defensive starter, another Pro Bowler on offense is listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the Colts’ full injury designations list.
Ruled OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Designation
|NONE
|OUT
Coming out of their bye week, the Colts were able to get several injured players healthy and
Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Designation
|Ryan Kelly
|Center (starter)
|Knee
|Questionable
|Moe Alie-Cox
|TE (starter)
|Knee
|Questionable
Kelly suffered a knee injury in Wednesday’s practice and was unable to practice the rest of the week. It would be a big blow to lose their Pro Bowl center, as they would have to turn to rookie Danny Pinter — a fifth-round selection — to replace him. Pinter has played just 21 snaps on offense this season.
Alie-Cox, the Colts highest-graded offensive player per PFF, injured his knee in Week 5 and was unable to play in Week 6. With a bye week and limited practices on Thursday and Friday, he’ll get another checkup on Saturday to see if he can play on Sunday.
No injury designation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Designation
|Darius Leonard
|LB (starter)
|Groin
|No injury designation
|Chaz Green
|OT
|Back
|No injury designation
Leonard is the Colts defensive leader and one of the best linebackers in the NFL. His return gives an already strong Colts defense more strength up the middle.