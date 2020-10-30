Indianapolis Colts Week 8 injury designations: Ryan Kelly, Moe Alie-Cox Questionable

The Detroit Lions Week 8 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have released their injury designations and while they will return a Pro Bowl defensive starter, another Pro Bowler on offense is listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the Colts’ full injury designations list.

Ruled OUT

Player Position Injury Designation NONE OUT

Coming out of their bye week, the Colts were able to get several injured players healthy and

Questionable

Player Position Injury Designation Ryan Kelly Center (starter) Knee Questionable Moe Alie-Cox TE (starter) Knee Questionable

Kelly suffered a knee injury in Wednesday’s practice and was unable to practice the rest of the week. It would be a big blow to lose their Pro Bowl center, as they would have to turn to rookie Danny Pinter — a fifth-round selection — to replace him. Pinter has played just 21 snaps on offense this season.

Alie-Cox, the Colts highest-graded offensive player per PFF, injured his knee in Week 5 and was unable to play in Week 6. With a bye week and limited practices on Thursday and Friday, he’ll get another checkup on Saturday to see if he can play on Sunday.

No injury designation

Player Position Injury Designation Darius Leonard LB (starter) Groin No injury designation Chaz Green OT Back No injury designation

Leonard is the Colts defensive leader and one of the best linebackers in the NFL. His return gives an already strong Colts defense more strength up the middle.