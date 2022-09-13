The Indianapolis Colts have waived former Georgia Bulldog star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. The Colts tied the Houston Texans 20-20 to open the 2022 NFL season.

Blankenship missed a 42-yard game-winning field goal attempt for the Colts during overtime in Week 1. The Colts were frustrated with tying the Texans, who were one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2021.

Rodrigo Blankenship won a kicker competition for his job last season. The former Georgia standout has made 45 out of 54 kicks during his NFL career. Additionally, Blankenship has connected on 52 out of 55 extra points.

Former Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was a fan favorite during his time in Athens. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship made two of three field goals against the Texans, but that was not enough for the Colts, who will look elsewhere for a kicker. Blankenship, who missed much of last season with a hip injury, has made one field goal over 50 yards in his NFL career.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news.

The #Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Rodrigo Blankenship will likely get another opportunity in the NFL. He’s been counted out before.

The Colts signed a pair of kickers in a corresponding move.

The #Colts are signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad, per sources. So after cutting Rodrigo Blankenship, Indy adds two guys it knows — McLaughlin was there in 2019, Havrisik in rookie camp — and plan to elevate one for Sunday at Jacksonville — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

List

Where Georgia's defense ranks nationally in key stats after Week 2

Story continues

More Football!

Indianapolis Colts waive former Georgia Bulldog kicker UGA football offers top recruit in New Jersey Pair of key South Carolina defenders out for the season TV, kickoff time announced for Georgia football's Week 4 game Watch: Tae Crowder delivers massive hit to Derrick Henry

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire