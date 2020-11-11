Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 10 injury report
After taking part in practice for the final time ahead of their Week 10 “Thursday Night Football” matchup at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their respective injury reports.
Tennessee made an important roster move on Wednesday, as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was activated off Injured Reserve; however, he has been ruled out for Week 10 and could be inactive next week also, as head coach Mike Vrabel revealed last week.
Regardless, this is still good news, as a failure to activate Jackson off IR would have ended his 2020 season.
In total the Titans don’t have any players listed as questionable but four have been ruled out ahead of Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colts had two players ruled out and only one is listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the full final injury report for the Titans and Colts.
* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Name
Injury
Mon*
Tues*
Wed
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
DNP
FP
FP
--
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
Knee/Illness
DNP
FP
FP
--
S Dane Cruikshank
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
WR Adam Humphries
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
T Dennis Kelly
Knee
DNP
DNP
FP
--
CB Chris Milton
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
FP
--
TE MyCole Pruitt
Knee/Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
G Rodger Saffold
Shoulder
LP
FP
FP
--
CB Adoree' Jackson
Knee
--
--
DNP
Out
WR Corey Davis
NIR
--
--
DNP
--
*Denotes walk-through Note: Cruikshank has been placed on season-ending IR.
Colts' injury report
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Name
Injury
Mon*
Tue*
Wed
Status
LB Matthew Adams
NIR
DNP
DNP
--
--
TE Mo Alie-Cox
Knee
DNP
LP
FP
Questionable
TE Jack Doyle
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR T.Y. Hilton
Groin
FP
FP
FP
--
*Denotes walk-through Note: Adams has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for this Week 10 contest.