Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 10 injury report

After taking part in practice for the final time ahead of their Week 10 “Thursday Night Football” matchup at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their respective injury reports.

Tennessee made an important roster move on Wednesday, as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was activated off Injured Reserve; however, he has been ruled out for Week 10 and could be inactive next week also, as head coach Mike Vrabel revealed last week.

Regardless, this is still good news, as a failure to activate Jackson off IR would have ended his 2020 season.

In total the Titans don’t have any players listed as questionable but four have been ruled out ahead of Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colts had two players ruled out and only one is listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the full final injury report for the Titans and Colts.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Name Injury Mon* Tues* Wed Status WR A.J. Brown Knee DNP FP FP -- OLB Jadeveon Clowney Knee/Illness DNP FP FP -- S Dane Cruikshank Groin DNP DNP DNP OUT WR Adam Humphries Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT T Dennis Kelly Knee DNP DNP FP -- CB Chris Milton Hamstring DNP DNP FP -- TE MyCole Pruitt Knee/Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT G Rodger Saffold Shoulder LP FP FP -- CB Adoree' Jackson Knee -- -- DNP Out WR Corey Davis NIR -- -- DNP --

*Denotes walk-through Note: Cruikshank has been placed on season-ending IR.

Colts' injury report

Name Injury Mon* Tue* Wed Status LB Matthew Adams NIR DNP DNP -- -- TE Mo Alie-Cox Knee DNP LP FP Questionable TE Jack Doyle Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out WR T.Y. Hilton Groin FP FP FP --

*Denotes walk-through Note: Adams has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for this Week 10 contest.