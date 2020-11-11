Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 10 injury report

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

After taking part in practice for the final time ahead of their Week 10 “Thursday Night Football” matchup at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their respective injury reports.

Tennessee made an important roster move on Wednesday, as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was activated off Injured Reserve; however, he has been ruled out for Week 10 and could be inactive next week also, as head coach Mike Vrabel revealed last week.

Regardless, this is still good news, as a failure to activate Jackson off IR would have ended his 2020 season.

In total the Titans don’t have any players listed as questionable but four have been ruled out ahead of Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colts had two players ruled out and only one is listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the full final injury report for the Titans and Colts.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Name

Injury

Mon*

Tues*

Wed

Status

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

--

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Knee/Illness

DNP

FP

FP

--

S Dane Cruikshank

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

WR Adam Humphries

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

T Dennis Kelly

Knee

DNP

DNP

FP

--

CB Chris Milton

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

FP

--

TE MyCole Pruitt

Knee/Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

G Rodger Saffold

Shoulder

LP

FP

FP

--

CB Adoree' Jackson

Knee

--

--

DNP

Out

WR Corey Davis

NIR

--

--

DNP

--

*Denotes walk-through Note: Cruikshank has been placed on season-ending IR.

Colts' injury report

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Injury

Mon*

Tue*

Wed

Status

LB Matthew Adams

NIR

DNP

DNP

--

--

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Knee

DNP

LP

FP

Questionable

TE Jack Doyle

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR T.Y. Hilton

Groin

FP

FP

FP

--

*Denotes walk-through Note: Adams has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for this Week 10 contest.

Latest Stories