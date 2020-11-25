Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field on Wednesday and issued their first injury reports of the week shortly thereafter.
One big piece of news that came down this afternoon was the Colts placing defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which leaves his status for Sunday’s game up in the air.
In total, the Titans had three players not practicing on Wednesday, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Five others participated in full despite being listed on the injury report and two were limited.
For the Colts, a grand total of nine players did not participate in practice. No players were listed as limited, but four players on the injury report were full participants.
To get a little more insight into the situation for each team, let’s take a look at the full injury report for Tennessee and Indianapolis.
* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
DNP
CB Adoree' Jackson
Knee
DNP
T Dennis Kelly
Knee
DNP
CB Malcolm Butler
Rib
LP
G Rodger Saffold
Ankle
LP
WR Adam Humphries
Concussion
FP
DL Larrell Murchison
Rib
FP
TE MyCole Pruitt
Knee
FP
TE Jonnu Smith
Ankle
FP
S Kenny Vaccaro
Concussion
FP
Notes: Saffold, who was out last week, starts the week off as limited, which is great news. Meanwhile, Humphries, who hasn't practiced in weeks, was full on Wednesday. Vaccaro and Pruitt also look to be on track to returning. Obviously, the bad news is that Jackson did not practice yet again, which is a bad sign for his Week 12 availability. We wouldn't worry too much about Brown, as he regularly gets one rest day per week. If he's out again on Thursday, we'd begin to get concerned.
Colts' injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
S Julian Blackmon
Illness
DNP
DE Justin Houston
NIR
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Neck
DNP
G Quenton Nelson
Back/Ankle
DNP
LB Bobby Okereke
Ankle
DNP
WR Zach Pascal
Knee/Foot
DNP
QB Philip Rivers
Toe
DNP
S Khari Willis
Ribs/Shoulder
DNP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Illness
DNP
CB Isaiah Rodgers
Knee
FP
T Braden Smith
Thumb
FP
TE Noah Togiai
Knee
FP
LB Anthony Walker
Ribs
FP
Notes: A lot of big names for the Colts here, but it is still very early in the week. We'll have to monitor the status of each of these players as the week progresses.