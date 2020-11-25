Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field on Wednesday and issued their first injury reports of the week shortly thereafter.

One big piece of news that came down this afternoon was the Colts placing defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which leaves his status for Sunday’s game up in the air.

In total, the Titans had three players not practicing on Wednesday, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Five others participated in full despite being listed on the injury report and two were limited.

For the Colts, a grand total of nine players did not participate in practice. No players were listed as limited, but four players on the injury report were full participants.

To get a little more insight into the situation for each team, let’s take a look at the full injury report for Tennessee and Indianapolis.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Injury

Wed

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

DNP

CB Adoree' Jackson

Knee

DNP

T Dennis Kelly

Knee

DNP

CB Malcolm Butler

Rib

LP

G Rodger Saffold

Ankle

LP

WR Adam Humphries

Concussion

FP

DL Larrell Murchison

Rib

FP

TE MyCole Pruitt

Knee

FP

TE Jonnu Smith

Ankle

FP

S Kenny Vaccaro

Concussion

FP

Notes: Saffold, who was out last week, starts the week off as limited, which is great news. Meanwhile, Humphries, who hasn't practiced in weeks, was full on Wednesday. Vaccaro and Pruitt also look to be on track to returning. Obviously, the bad news is that Jackson did not practice yet again, which is a bad sign for his Week 12 availability. We wouldn't worry too much about Brown, as he regularly gets one rest day per week. If he's out again on Thursday, we'd begin to get concerned.

Colts' injury report

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Name

Injury

Wed

S Julian Blackmon

Illness

DNP

DE Justin Houston

NIR

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Neck

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Back/Ankle

DNP

LB Bobby Okereke

Ankle

DNP

WR Zach Pascal

Knee/Foot

DNP

QB Philip Rivers

Toe

DNP

S Khari Willis

Ribs/Shoulder

DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Illness

DNP

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Knee

FP

T Braden Smith

Thumb

FP

TE Noah Togiai

Knee

FP

LB Anthony Walker

Ribs

FP

Notes: A lot of big names for the Colts here, but it is still very early in the week. We'll have to monitor the status of each of these players as the week progresses.

