Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 12 injury report

After not practicing on Thursday and releasing an estimated injury report only, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were back on the practice field on Friday before releasing their final injury report.

We already know that two key Colts defensive linemen will miss the Week 12 contest, as DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have been ruled out.

For the Titans, we’re interested to see the practice participation of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receiver A.J. Brown and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, all of whom have not practiced at all this week.

The Colts had six players who failed to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, including center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Zach Pascal, quarterback Philip Rivers and safety Khari Willis.

Let’s see where those players stand on the final injury report ahead of the Week 12 contest between Tennessee and Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Name Injury Wed Thu* Fri Status WR A.J. Brown Knee DNP DNP FP -- CB Adoree’ Jackson Knee DNP DNP DNP Out T Dennis Kelly Knee DNP DNP FP -- CB Malcolm Butler Rib LP LP FP -- C Ben Jones Knee LP LP LP Questionable G Rodger Saffold Ankle LP LP LP Questionable WR Adam Humphries Concussion FP LP LP Out DL Larrell Murchison Rib FP FP FP -- TE MyCole Pruitt Knee FP FP LP Out TE Jonnu Smith Ankle FP FP FP -- S Kenny Vaccaro Concussion FP FP FP --

*Denotes estimated practice Notes: Brett Kern has been practicing all week and is expected to return, while Kristian Fulton, who was also designated to return from IR this week, was not practicing on Friday and likely won't suit up. Saffold told the media on Friday that's a game-time decision but is trending in the right direction.

Story continues

Colts' final injury report

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Name Injury Wed Thu* Fri Status S Julian Blackmon Illness DNP FP FP -- DE Justin Houston NIR DNP FP FP -- C Ryan Kelly Neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable G Quenton Nelson Back/Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable LB Bobby Okereke Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out WR Zach Pascal Knee/Foot DNP DNP LP Questionable QB Philip Rivers Toe DNP DNP LP Questionable S Khari Willis Ribs/Shoulder DNP DNP FP Questionable CB Rock Ya-Sin Illness DNP FP FP -- CB Isaiah Rodgers Knee FP FP FP -- T Braden Smith Thumb FP FP FP -- TE Noah Togiai Knee FP FP FP -- LB Anthony Walker Ribs FP FP FP Questionable S George Odum Knee -- -- DNP -- RB Jonathan Taylor NIR -- -- LP --

*Denotes estimated practice Notes: DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry have both been ruled out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts will be quite short-handed on defense this week.