Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 12 injury report
After not practicing on Thursday and releasing an estimated injury report only, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were back on the practice field on Friday before releasing their final injury report.
We already know that two key Colts defensive linemen will miss the Week 12 contest, as DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have been ruled out.
For the Titans, we’re interested to see the practice participation of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receiver A.J. Brown and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, all of whom have not practiced at all this week.
The Colts had six players who failed to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, including center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Zach Pascal, quarterback Philip Rivers and safety Khari Willis.
Let’s see where those players stand on the final injury report ahead of the Week 12 contest between Tennessee and Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.
* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related
Titans' final injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu*
Fri
Status
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
DNP
DNP
FP
--
CB Adoree’ Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Dennis Kelly
Knee
DNP
DNP
FP
--
CB Malcolm Butler
Rib
LP
LP
FP
--
C Ben Jones
Knee
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
G Rodger Saffold
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
WR Adam Humphries
Concussion
FP
LP
LP
Out
DL Larrell Murchison
Rib
FP
FP
FP
--
TE MyCole Pruitt
Knee
FP
FP
LP
Out
TE Jonnu Smith
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
--
S Kenny Vaccaro
Concussion
FP
FP
FP
--
*Denotes estimated practice Notes: Brett Kern has been practicing all week and is expected to return, while Kristian Fulton, who was also designated to return from IR this week, was not practicing on Friday and likely won't suit up. Saffold told the media on Friday that's a game-time decision but is trending in the right direction.
Colts' final injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu*
Fri
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
--
DE Justin Houston
NIR
DNP
FP
FP
--
C Ryan Kelly
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
G Quenton Nelson
Back/Ankle
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
LB Bobby Okereke
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Zach Pascal
Knee/Foot
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
QB Philip Rivers
Toe
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
S Khari Willis
Ribs/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
FP
Questionable
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
--
CB Isaiah Rodgers
Knee
FP
FP
FP
--
T Braden Smith
Thumb
FP
FP
FP
--
TE Noah Togiai
Knee
FP
FP
FP
--
LB Anthony Walker
Ribs
FP
FP
FP
Questionable
S George Odum
Knee
--
--
DNP
--
RB Jonathan Taylor
NIR
--
--
LP
--
*Denotes estimated practice Notes: DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry have both been ruled out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts will be quite short-handed on defense this week.