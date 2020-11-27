Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 12 injury report

After not practicing on Thursday and releasing an estimated injury report only, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were back on the practice field on Friday before releasing their final injury report.

We already know that two key Colts defensive linemen will miss the Week 12 contest, as DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have been ruled out.

For the Titans, we’re interested to see the practice participation of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receiver A.J. Brown and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, all of whom have not practiced at all this week.

The Colts had six players who failed to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, including center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Zach Pascal, quarterback Philip Rivers and safety Khari Willis.

Let’s see where those players stand on the final injury report ahead of the Week 12 contest between Tennessee and Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu*

Fri

Status

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

DNP

DNP

FP

--

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Dennis Kelly

Knee

DNP

DNP

FP

--

CB Malcolm Butler

Rib

LP

LP

FP

--

C Ben Jones

Knee

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

G Rodger Saffold

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

WR Adam Humphries

Concussion

FP

LP

LP

Out

DL Larrell Murchison

Rib

FP

FP

FP

--

TE MyCole Pruitt

Knee

FP

FP

LP

Out

TE Jonnu Smith

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

--

S Kenny Vaccaro

Concussion

FP

FP

FP

--

*Denotes estimated practice Notes: Brett Kern has been practicing all week and is expected to return, while Kristian Fulton, who was also designated to return from IR this week, was not practicing on Friday and likely won't suit up. Saffold told the media on Friday that's a game-time decision but is trending in the right direction.

Colts' final injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu*

Fri

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

--

DE Justin Houston

NIR

DNP

FP

FP

--

C Ryan Kelly

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

G Quenton Nelson

Back/Ankle

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

LB Bobby Okereke

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Zach Pascal

Knee/Foot

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

QB Philip Rivers

Toe

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

S Khari Willis

Ribs/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

FP

Questionable

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

--

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Knee

FP

FP

FP

--

T Braden Smith

Thumb

FP

FP

FP

--

TE Noah Togiai

Knee

FP

FP

FP

--

LB Anthony Walker

Ribs

FP

FP

FP

Questionable

S George Odum

Knee

--

--

DNP

--

RB Jonathan Taylor

NIR

--

--

LP

--

*Denotes estimated practice Notes: DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry have both been ruled out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts will be quite short-handed on defense this week.

