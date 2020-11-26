Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans estimated injury report: Thursday
Neither the Tennessee Titans nor the Indianapolis Colts practiced on Thanksgiving Thursday, but each team did release an estimated injury report based on expected participation had a full practice been held.
We can’t put too much stock into an estimated injury report and instead will have to wait until Friday’s version before we can get a more concrete grasp on where things stand with injured players.
Just like on Wednesday, the Titans had three players listed as non-participants on Thursday’s estimated report. Meanwhile, the Colts had six players listed as non-participants, which is three less than Indianapolis had on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for both teams.
* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related
Titans' estimated injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu*
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
DNP
DNP
CB Adoree’ Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
T Dennis Kelly
Knee
DNP
DNP
CB Malcolm Butler
Rib
LP
LP
C Ben Jones
Knee
LP
LP
G Rodger Saffold
Ankle
LP
LP
WR Adam Humphries
Concussion
FP
LP
DL Larrell Murchison
Rib
FP
FP
TE MyCole Pruitt
Knee
FP
FP
TE Jonnu Smith
Ankle
FP
FP
S Kenny Vaccaro
Concussion
FP
FP
*Denotes estimated injury report Notes: The only change from yesterday is the participation of Humphries, who was full on Wednesday but estimated as limited on Thursday.
Colts' estimated injury report
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu*
S Julian Blackmon
Illness
DNP
FP
DE Justin Houston
NIR
DNP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Neck
DNP
DNP
G Quenton Nelson
Back/Ankle
DNP
DNP
LB Bobby Okereke
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR Zach Pascal
Knee/Foot
DNP
DNP
QB Philip Rivers
Toe
DNP
DNP
S Khari Willis
Ribs/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Illness
DNP
FP
CB Isaiah Rodgers
Knee
FP
FP
T Braden Smith
Thumb
FP
FP
TE Noah Togiai
Knee
FP
FP
LB Anthony Walker
Ribs
FP
FP
*Denotes estimated injury report Notes: Three Colts were upgraded from Wednesday, including Blackmon, Houston and Ya-Sin.