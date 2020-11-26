Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans estimated injury report: Thursday

Neither the Tennessee Titans nor the Indianapolis Colts practiced on Thanksgiving Thursday, but each team did release an estimated injury report based on expected participation had a full practice been held.

We can’t put too much stock into an estimated injury report and instead will have to wait until Friday’s version before we can get a more concrete grasp on where things stand with injured players.

Just like on Wednesday, the Titans had three players listed as non-participants on Thursday’s estimated report. Meanwhile, the Colts had six players listed as non-participants, which is three less than Indianapolis had on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' estimated injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu*

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

DNP

DNP

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

T Dennis Kelly

Knee

DNP

DNP

CB Malcolm Butler

Rib

LP

LP

C Ben Jones

Knee

LP

LP

G Rodger Saffold

Ankle

LP

LP

WR Adam Humphries

Concussion

FP

LP

DL Larrell Murchison

Rib

FP

FP

TE MyCole Pruitt

Knee

FP

FP

TE Jonnu Smith

Ankle

FP

FP

S Kenny Vaccaro

Concussion

FP

FP

*Denotes estimated injury report Notes: The only change from yesterday is the participation of Humphries, who was full on Wednesday but estimated as limited on Thursday.

Colts' estimated injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu*

S Julian Blackmon

Illness

DNP

FP

DE Justin Houston

NIR

DNP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Neck

DNP

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Back/Ankle

DNP

DNP

LB Bobby Okereke

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR Zach Pascal

Knee/Foot

DNP

DNP

QB Philip Rivers

Toe

DNP

DNP

S Khari Willis

Ribs/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Illness

DNP

FP

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Knee

FP

FP

T Braden Smith

Thumb

FP

FP

TE Noah Togiai

Knee

FP

FP

LB Anthony Walker

Ribs

FP

FP

*Denotes estimated injury report Notes: Three Colts were upgraded from Wednesday, including Blackmon, Houston and Ya-Sin.

