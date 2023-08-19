Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears live updates: Highlights, score at Lucas Oil Stadium

A few things have taken place since the Colts lost 23-19 to the Bills in the preseason opener last weekend.

On Tuesday, Anthony Richardson was named the team's starting quarterback over Gardner Minshew, who said later, "This is his franchise. There's a reason they picked him where they did. He's going to be special." Fans and analysts believed the move was the right decision for the Colts.

Richardson showed a lot of promise in the game against the Bills, including a perfectly placed deep ball for Alec Pierce that was dropped. The duo will continue to work on that play, according to offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Also on Tuesday, star running back Jonathan Taylor returned to Westfield (but not to Colts practice). Head coach Shane Steichen said Taylor was rehabbing. Things changed a day later when it was announced Taylor had an excused absence from training camp.

His absence was not related to his contract situation.

Today the Colts take on the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in the second preseason game for Indianapolis. This past week, the teams got familiar with each other in several joint practices.

Nate Atkins, Joel A. Erickson and Gregg Doyel will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Colts vs. Bears: What to watch in Colts-Bears preseason tilt at Lucas Oil Stadium

What time is the Colts game?

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Colts game today

TV: FOX59 and NFL Network

Stream: Fans in the Indianapolis area will be able to stream the game on Colts.com. Look for the "Watch Live" button at the top of the homepage at kickoff.

If you are out of market, you can stream preseason games on NFL+ (fans can sign up for a free trial to watch today's game).

Radio: 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM (Indianapolis). For a full list of Colts Affiliated Radio Stations, click here.

Indianapolis Colts preseason schedule

Week 1: Bills 23, Colts 19

Week 2: Chicago Bears, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Week 3: At Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

