T.Y. Hilton called for pass interference while not doing anything against Chiefs

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/indianapolis/" data-ylk="slk:Colts">Colts</a> receiver <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/25802/" data-ylk="slk:T.Y. Hilton">T.Y. Hilton</a> was called for offensive pass interference on Sunday night against the Chiefs while not doing a thing. (AP/Ed Zurga)
Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was called for offensive pass interference on Sunday night against the Chiefs while not doing a thing. (AP/Ed Zurga)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was called for offensive pass interference on Sunday night in their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, though he didn’t exactly do anything.

He was just standing there.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

The Colts successfully converted a third down to start the fourth quarter after Jacoby Brissett found tight end Jack Doyle for a 12 yard gain. Hilton, who was lined up on the left side of the field, took a step inside to set a block on Colts safety Tyrann Mathieu for Doyle, who slipped outside and had plenty of room to grab the first down.

Hilton, though, was flagged for offensive pass interference despite being within just one yard of the line of scrimmage, not initiating contact with Mathieu whatsoever and having both hands in the air while standing straight up and down.

He really couldn’t have been doing less if he tried.

Naturally, Colts coach Frank Reich tried to challenge the pass interference call — a new rule in the league this season.

The play, though, was upheld, sending the Colts back 10 yards to attempt the third down conversion yet again.

The Colts ended up converting the first down anyway, though they had to go for it on fourth down after the call was upheld. They were eventually stopped on third down nine plays and had to settle for a field goal, which put them up 16-10 midway through the fourth quarter. Had the penalty not been thrown in the first place, or been properly overturned, who knows how that drive would have ended up.

Fans slam the call on social media

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to social media to complain about the call, and yet another failed pass interference challenge, either.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.


More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next