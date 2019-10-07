T.Y. Hilton called for pass interference while not doing anything against Chiefs

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was called for offensive pass interference on Sunday night against the Chiefs while not doing a thing. (AP/Ed Zurga)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was called for offensive pass interference on Sunday night in their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, though he didn’t exactly do anything.

He was just standing there.

The Colts successfully converted a third down to start the fourth quarter after Jacoby Brissett found tight end Jack Doyle for a 12 yard gain. Hilton, who was lined up on the left side of the field, took a step inside to set a block on Colts safety Tyrann Mathieu for Doyle, who slipped outside and had plenty of room to grab the first down.

Hilton, though, was flagged for offensive pass interference despite being within just one yard of the line of scrimmage, not initiating contact with Mathieu whatsoever and having both hands in the air while standing straight up and down.

He really couldn’t have been doing less if he tried.

Naturally, Colts coach Frank Reich tried to challenge the pass interference call — a new rule in the league this season.

The play, though, was upheld, sending the Colts back 10 yards to attempt the third down conversion yet again.

The Colts ended up converting the first down anyway, though they had to go for it on fourth down after the call was upheld. They were eventually stopped on third down nine plays and had to settle for a field goal, which put them up 16-10 midway through the fourth quarter. Had the penalty not been thrown in the first place, or been properly overturned, who knows how that drive would have ended up.

Fans slam the call on social media

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to social media to complain about the call, and yet another failed pass interference challenge, either.

“Offensive pass interference on 13” pic.twitter.com/M1z2B6T3qd — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) October 7, 2019

Will these coaches learn by Thanksgiving that they're going to lose every pass interference challenge? — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) October 7, 2019

Raise your hand if you don't really understand what pass interference is these days. pic.twitter.com/gvadsGxNuN — Tyler Greever (@WIBWTyler) October 7, 2019

I don’t know what pass interference is.



I don’t know what a catch is.



I don’t know. — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) October 7, 2019

If that’s offensive pass interference I have never seen a football game — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) October 7, 2019

Why aren’t you overturning obvious mistakes on pass interference calls?

NFL referees: pic.twitter.com/d6MOEKv9V7 — DL (@davelozo) October 7, 2019

"Remember when everyone was mad about not knowing what a catch is?"



"Yeah that was awesome."



"Let's do it again but for pass interference." — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 7, 2019

Offensive pass interference where you never initiate any contact. Unbelievable. They're reaching new levels each week. pic.twitter.com/nDGCxag3Tt — Cian (@Cianaf) October 7, 2019

*does nothing*



"Offensive pass interference" — The Ringer (@ringer) October 7, 2019

Challenging pass interference calls is stupid because they aren’t changing any of them. That OPI call was awful and clearly so on replay and yet it wasn’t overturned. What’s the point? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 7, 2019

"What's a catch?" has been replaced by "What's pass interference?" — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 7, 2019

"Hey Al, looks like we got another pass interference review coming in"



Al Riveron: pic.twitter.com/6Pl5FreW51 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 7, 2019

60% of the time, replay works every time.



Unless it’s PI replay, in which case it works 0% of the time. — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) October 7, 2019

