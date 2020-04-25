Indianapolis Colts select Jonathan Taylor in 2020 NFL Draft: A workhorse back ready to steal the show

With the 41st pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin!

The Colts drafted Michael Pittman Jr. with their first pick in the second round ... and then they traded back into the round with the Browns to take Taylor.

Sorry, Marlon Mack. Liz Loza gives her take on the rookie runner.

Taylor was the definition of a workhorse for the Badgers, and Liz thinks we should expect more of the same with him on the Colts. He possesses incredible speed and is a beast at the goal line, so Liz loves this pick for the Colts.

Buuuuut it’s not good news for Mack. She gives the edge to Taylor here, predicting he should see upwards of 17 touches a game.



