Indianapolis Colts select 1st defensive player of the round with EDGE Laiatu Latu

We were nearly halfway through the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and we finally had the first defensive player selected. But maybe not the one you expected. The Indianapolis Colts used the No. 15 overall pick to select former UCLA edge defender Laiatu Latu.

The biggest thing that kept pundits from ranking Latu higher is the serious neck injury he suffered when he played at Washington. At the time he was advised to medically retire but instead he transferred and turned his fortunes around.

As long as he stays healthy, the Colts have themselves a dynamic and productive edge rusher who can play standing up and drop into coverage. Latu going here also means other teams in the back half of the first round who need help on the edge will have an option to select Alabama’s Dallas Turner who we consider a better and safer pick.

