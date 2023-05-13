Indianapolis Colts schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After the disappointing year that saw the Indianapolis Colts move on from QB Matt Ryan and Head Coach Frank Reich, there has been an overhaul in Indy. With new Head Coach Shane Steichen and newly drafted QB Anthony Richardson, there is now hope in Indianapolis. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Colts 2022 Record: 4-12-1 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Shane Steichen
Key Players: Anthony Richardson (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Shaquille Leonard (LB)
Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 at. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/24 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/15 at. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/22 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/12 at New England Patriots (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/3 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 15: TBD, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/31 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD, vs. Houston Texans, TBD, TBD
Indianapolis Colts schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk