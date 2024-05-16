Indianapolis Colts schedule: Only one prime-time game in 2024

The Indianapolis Colts have only one prime-time game on their 2024 schedule, and it comes in Week 11 on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday Night football.

This is a matchup that should provide the Colts with a good midseason test. The return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers immediately makes the Jets a playoff-caliber team, and one with aspirations of being among the elite in the AFC.

Along with Rodgers, the Jets offense features Garrett Wilson at wide receiver who can stress any secondary, while defensively, the Jets had one of the better units in football last season, ranking 10th in points per game allowed and second in yards per game.

As already mentioned, this is the only prime-time matchup that the Colts have all season. In fact, of their 17 regular season games, 15 of them begin at 1:00 PM ET. The only other non-1:00 kickoff is in Week 15 against Denver, which begins at 4:25 PM ET.

This matchup with the Jets comes right in the midst of what, on paper, appears to be the toughest three-game stretch of the season for the Colts. Before playing the Jets, the Colts are at home to face the Buffalo Bills, while after the Jets, they head back home to face the Detroit Lions.

With Anthony Richardson back under center, weapons around him, and what should be one of the more disruptive defensive fronts in football, the Colts should be considered an ascending team, especially when you take into account that it’ll be Year 2 under Shane Steichen and that they barely missed out on the playoffs last season.

This prime-time game will be a prime opportunity – pun intended – to showcase their potential on the national stage.

For a look at the Colts full regular season schedule, click here. To take a closer look at the regular season schedule with eight important things you need to know about, click here.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire