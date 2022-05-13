Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 9-8 Indianapolis Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021, and this offseason traded for veteran QB Matt Ryan, who will succeed Carson Wentz (now with Washington). Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Colts 2021 record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Frank Reich
Key players: Matt Ryan (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Stephon Gilmore (CB)
Colts schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Titans, 1 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/6 at Broncos (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/23 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Commanders, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/13 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/28 vs. Steelers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 13: 12/4 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Vikings, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 17: 1/1 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Texans, TBS, TBS
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 5 at Broncos
Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Steelers, Week 16 vs. Chargers
Sunday Night Football: Week 13 at Cowboys
