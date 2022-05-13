Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carson Wentz
    Carson Wentz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The 9-8 Indianapolis Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021, and this offseason traded for veteran QB Matt Ryan, who will succeed Carson Wentz (now with Washington). Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Colts schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/18 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Titans, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 5: 10/6 at Broncos (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 7: 10/23 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Commanders, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 9: 11/6 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 10: 11/13 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 11: 11/20 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Steelers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 13: 12/4 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 14: BYE

  • Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Vikings, TBD, TBD

  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 17: 1/1 at Giants, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Texans, TBS, TBS

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 5 at Broncos

  • Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Steelers, Week 16 vs. Chargers

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 13 at Cowboys

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories