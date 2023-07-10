Indianapolis Colts salary cap 2023: Breaking down player contracts

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL season with a $224.8 million salary cap.

Six players are slated to count at least $10 million toward the cap: three defensive players and three offensive linemen. Two of their biggest gamebreakers are in the final year of their contract. The quarterback position is not a big expense, and they made financially modest moves (except for kicker) in free agency.

Here's the breakdown of 2023 Colts salaries. Figures are from Spotrac.com.

Colts' highest-paid players

Shaquille Leonard, LB: The 6th-year player has 3 All-Pro honors but is coming off a 2022 season in which he played just 3 games because of back issues. He is coming back from a second surgery. The 28-year-old counts $19.79 million toward the cap, a team-leading 8.52%. His $98.5 million deal runs through the 2026 season.

Braden Smith, RT: The 27-year-old entering his 6th season is scheduled to count $19 million on a deal that runs through 2025. He has started 70 of his 72 games, and has appeared in at least 11 games in each of his 5 seasons.

DeForest Buckner, DT: The 8th-year player is entering his 4th season with the Colts, with 1 All-Pro honor and another Pro Bowl berth. He has 24.5 sacks and 200 tackles with the Colts. The 29-year-old counts $17.25 million toward the 2023 cap and his $84 million deal runs through 2024.

Ryan Kelly, C: The 30-year-old is entering his 8th season with the Colts and counts $12.37 million toward the 2023 cap. His 4-year, $50-million deal runs through 2024. He has been in 3 Pro Bowls (2019-21).

Quenton Nelson, G: The 27-year-old earned All-Pro honors his first 3 seasons, and has been to the Pro Bowl the past 2 years. He counts $12.2 million toward the 2023 cap, and his 4-year, $80-million deal runs through 2026.

Grover Stewart, DT: The 29-year-old entering his 7th season with the Colts had career highs of 3 passes defended, 4 sacks, 9 tackles for loss and 70 tackles in 2022. He counts $10.87 million in 2023 as he reaches the end of a 3-year, $30.75 million deal.

Prominent Colts in contract years

Several Colts players are in a contract year, including Stewart and the 2020 draft class.

Jonathan Taylor, RB: Indianapolis is at the center of a frequent question in NFL circles. How much is a running back − even an elite running back − worth? Taylor led the NFL in rushing in an All-Pro 2021 season, but injuries limited him to 11 games in 2022. He counts $5.12 million toward the salary cap.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR: The Colts' top receiver will count $3.95 million toward the cap. He had 99 receptions for 925 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. In 2021, Pittman had 88 catches for 1,082 yards and 6 scores.

Kenny Moore, CB: His rise from special teams ace to critical defensive back allows him to count $8.17 million toward the cap. He was a Pro Bowl performer in 2021.

Julian Blackmon, S: He is set to count $2.97 million toward the salary cap. He returned an interception for a touchdown, and had a fumble recovery and 50 tackles in 2022.

Danny Pinter, G: The offensive lineman will count $1.1 million toward the cap. He appeared in every game last season, starting three before losing his spot. He played on 25% of the offensive snaps.

Tyquan Lewis, DE: The oft-injured pass rusher is on a 1-year deal that count $1.5 million toward the cap. He has shown promise but has been available for just 48 of 81 games over his first five seasons.

Zack Moss, RB: He came to the Colts in a 2022 trade, and rushed for 365 yards and 1 touchdown in 8 games (114 in the season finale). He will count $1.17 million toward the salary cap.

Rigoberto Sanchez, P: He is returning from an Achilles injury that cost him all of the 2022 season and is set to count $2.9 million toward the cap.

Luke Rhodes, LS: He is set to count $1.2 million toward the cap.

Colts quarterback salaries

Anthony Richardson: The No. 4 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick is projected to count $6.18 million toward the salary cap. Rookie contracts typically run four years.

Gardner Minshew: The well-traveled 27-year-old is on a 1-year, $3.5 million deal. He has played two seasons each for Jacksonville and Philadelphia. In 2022, he appeared in five games for the Eagles, starting two late in the season.

Sam Ehlinger: He is scheduled to count $972,677 toward the salary cap in his third season. His contract runs through 2024. He started three games in 2022, passing for 573 yards on 63.4% accuracy with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Colts' free agent contracts

Samson Ebukam, DE: Over 6 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, he had 23.5 sacks and 8 forced fumbles. He signed a 3-year, $24-million deal with the Colts, and he counts $5.27 million toward the 2023 salary cap.

Matt Gay, K: The 29-year-old signed for $22.5 million over four years – the NFL's largest free-agent deal for a kicker. He made 28-of-30 field goals (7-of-9 from 50+ yards) and 31-and-32 PATs in 2022.

Taven Bryan, DT: The 27-year-old joined the Colts for one year at $3.45 million. He had 26 tackles, including 3 sacks, last season for Cleveland.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR: The 28-year-old signed for one year at $1.1 million. He spent the past four years with Buffalo, and last year had a career-high 42 receptions for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Breshad Perriman, WR: The 30-year-old signed for one year for $940,000. He had 9 catches in 2022, 1 for a touchdown.

Colts who also count $1 million+ toward 2023 NFL salary cap

Mo Alie-Cox, TE: The 29-year-old is entering his sixth season with the Colts, and he had 19 catches for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022. He will count $5.31 million toward the 2023 cap in a deal that runs through 2024.

Kwity Paye, DE: Entering his third season, Paye will count $3.72 million toward the cap. His rookie deal runs through 2024. He appeared in 12 games in 2022, registering 6 sacks.

E.J. Speed, LB: The 28-year-old emerged as a regular in 2022, registering a career-high 63 tackles, including 7 for loss. He counts $3.04 million toward the 2023 salary cap, and his contract runs through 2024.

Zaire Franklin, LB: Entering his sixth season, Franklin is coming off a career year: 167 tackles, 12 for loss, 3 sacks and 6 passes defended. He counts $3.61 million toward the 2023 cap, and his deal runs through 2024.

Ashton Dulin, WR: The valuable special teams player is also part of the receiving rotation, with 15 catches for 207 yards and 1 touchdown in 2022. He counts $2.83 million toward the 2023 cap in a deal that runs through 2024.

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE: Entering his third season, Odeyingbo counts $1.68 million toward this season's cap, and his contract runs through 2024. He had 5 sacks in 2022.

Alec Pierce, WR: The second-year player will count $1.5 million toward the 2023 cap, and his contract runs through 2025. He had 41 receptions for 593 yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie.

Jelani Woods, TE: The second-year player will count $1.22 million toward the 2023 cap, and his contract runs through 2025. He had 25 catches for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rookie.

Bernhard Raimann, T: He got thrown into the fire early in 2022, starting 11 games. He is set to count $1.2 million toward the 2023 cap, and his deal runs through 2025.

Nick Cross, S: He played little defense after the first couple of weeks in 2022, contributing mostly on special teams. He counts $1.15 million toward the 2023 cap on a deal that runs through 2025.

Kylen Granson, TE: The third-year player will count $1.12 million toward this year's cap, and his contract runs through 2024. He had 31 catches for 302 yards in 2022.

Tony Brown, CB: He is on a one-year, $1.1 million contract and playing special teams in 2022.

Khalid Kareem, DE: He joined the Colts late in the 2022 season, and counts $1.01 million toward the 2023 salary cap.

Vyncint Smith, WR: He did not play in the NFL in 2022. He counts $1.01 million toward the 2023 salary cap.

Kaden Smith, TE: He did not play in the NFL in 2022. He counts $1.01 million toward the 2023 salary cap.

Kevin Toliver, CB: He did not play in the NFL in 2021 or '22. He counts $1.01 million toward the 2023 salary cap.

Juwann Winfree, WR: He appeared in three games for Green Bay in 2022. He counts $1.01 million toward the 2023 salary cap.

Colts 2023 draft class

Anthony Richardson's contract is addressed above

Julius Brents, CB (2, 44): $1.63 million

Josh Downs, WR (3, 79): $1 million

Blake Freeland, OL (4, 106): $953,970

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE (4, 110): $949,227

Darius Rush (5, 138): $839,414

Daniel Scott, DB (5, 158): $826,959 (he is injured and will miss the 2023 season)

Will Mallory, TE (5, 162): $822,649

Evan Hull, RB (5, 176): $811,244

Titus Leo, DL (6, 211): $783,334

Jaylon Jones, DB (7, 221): $778,370

Jake Witt, OL (7, 236): $773,705

Veteran Colts who count less than $1 million

Mike Strachan, WR ($968,708); Will Fries, G ($961,343); Eric Johnson, DT ($950,185); Grant Stuard, LB ($940,000); Deon Jackson, RB ($940,000); Rodney Thomas, S ($893,846); Jojo Domann, LB ($875,000); Dallis Flowers, DB ($871,666); Andrew Ogletree, TE ($794,574).

