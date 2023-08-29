Indianapolis Colts release former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts released former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Tuesday morning. Harrison Jr. signed with the Colts two weeks ago.

The move was one of several that the Colts organization will have to make ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline. Meaning, each NFL team is forced to make decisions to field a 53-man roster. During the preseason, each team is allowed to have 90 players on the roster.

Harrison Jr. began his professional career in 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was drafted No. 93 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

Harrison Jr. spent two seasons with the Jaguars. During that time, he recorded 103 tackles and three interceptions. Harrison Jr. started in 22 of the 28 games that he played in.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Harrison Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The Florida native spent the past three seasons with the Browns organization. As a Brown, Harrison Jr. recorded 120 tackles and two interceptions. He started in 23 games for the Browns.

With Harrison Jr. being waived, he will now hit the waiver wire. Meaning that NFL teams can reach out to Harrison Jr. and sign him starting on Wednesday. Harrison Jr. was an elite safety in college, so it will be interesting to see if he can get an opportunity to showcase his talents for another team.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire