Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss breaks arm, expected to miss 6 weeks

July 31 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss sustained a broken arm at practice Monday and is expected to miss more than a month of action.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and KPRC2 about the injury Monday afternoon.

The news comes amid a dispute between the Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor, who recently requested a trade. Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from off-season ankle surgery.

Moss, 25, joined the Colts in a November trade from the Buffalo Bills. The three-year veteran totaled 495 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in 13 games last season.

Taylor, who led the NFL with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on 333 carries in 2021, logged 861 yards and four scores on 192 carries last season.

Evan Hull, Jake Funk and Deon Jackson are the other running backs on the Colts roster. The Colts are set to battle the Buffalo Bills in their preseason opener at 1 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 in Orchard Park, N.Y.