Social media reacts after Andrew Luck's shocking retirement announcement

Andrew Luck shocked the sports world on Saturday night, announcing his surprise retirement from the NFL after just six seasons as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback.

Luck, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, has battled a myriad of injuries throughout his career, including a lingering shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entire 2017 season. Luck had yet to make an appearance this preseason, either, due to a lower leg injury.

After his latest setback, Luck said the injury cycle had simply become too much for him. It took the joy out of the game, and the only way to fix that was to stop playing.

“This is not an easy decision,” Luck said on Saturday night. “Honestly it’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

Naturally, the news shocked the sports world — and social media was set ablaze.





Colts teammates : hey we can't wait to play this season



Andrew Luck: pic.twitter.com/M4Wecbd58l — DEMIC 🇩🇲🇺🇸 (@KingDemic) August 25, 2019

The entire city of Indianapolis right now following the Andrew Luck retirement news. pic.twitter.com/RRx8YjEumO — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 25, 2019

Just now seeing this Andrew Luck retirement news. This is a hundred times more shocking than Barry Sanders. I can't think of anything even coming close to this. — Khalid Salaam (@MrKhalidS) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck retiring is beyond insane — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 25, 2019

Colts: “We going to the Super Bowl this year!”



Andrew Luck: pic.twitter.com/FdGZIPfHMK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 25, 2019

Colts Fans: THIS IS OUR YEAR!!!!!!



Andrew Luck: pic.twitter.com/zkXMGOLn2E — IGZ (@igzrap) August 25, 2019

Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019

The reaction of Fantasy Footballers who had Andrew Luck as their keeper this season.... pic.twitter.com/IZmCUzZgCB — Big Dave (@BigDaveB105) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck is as real as it gets during this presser — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck will end his career as the only NFL quarterback to ever share the screen with Ron Swanson. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 25, 2019

Colts Fans: “ WE GOING ALL THE WAY THIS YEAR?”



Andrew Luck: pic.twitter.com/fntMw5oMnT — X (@XLNB) August 25, 2019

Jim Irsay LAST WEEK: #AndrewLuck Leg issue related to a 'small little bone'#Colts Fans tonight: “sMalL LiTTle bOnE” pic.twitter.com/eQ7TTvQh7e — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) August 25, 2019

Reporters & fans can’t believe Andrew Luck mentally checking out & retiring 🙄. I commend him for having the guts to come forward and be truthful. Personal health is more important than any game or team! The league def don’t care about ur well being when it’s over 🤷🏾‍♂️ — keith bulluck (@kbull53) August 25, 2019

Wow Andrew Luck retiring. It’s so rare that someone reaches the highest levels of performance and competition and then steps away in their prime. Good for him and his family. Though I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him again. #HumanityFirst — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 25, 2019

There were a few, well, not great takes, too — especially from fans at the Colts’ preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night, who booed Luck as he walked off the field.

#Colts QB Andrew Luck is booed as he leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/5Wr38cM7Js — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 25, 2019

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

Did Andrew Luck ever truly love it? Legit question. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 25, 2019

And to those who had already drafted Luck for their fantasy football teams this season — including O.J. Simpson — best of luck finding a new quarterback.

Andrew Luck you couldn’t have shared that news before I drafted you an hour ago? #andrewluck @Colts pic.twitter.com/szGO2Dik2i — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) August 25, 2019

